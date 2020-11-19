Just In
- 3 min ago Redmi Note 9T Spotted At SIRIM Certification With Dimensity 800U Chipset, 5G
-
- 1 hr ago OPPO INNO Day 2020: Oppo Positions Itself on Cusp of Glorious Past & Exciting Future of Technology
- 1 hr ago Here's How To Mute And Unmute WhatsApp Status
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp 'Mute Video Feature' To Allow Users To Mute Videos Before Sending
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Ather Energy Commences Deliveries For 450X Series1 Electric Scooter: Here Are The Details!
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here’s What Netizens Feel About Monal’s Mother Not Entering The House!
- Finance 4 Leading Banks That Bid Up To 5.50% Interest Rate On FDs
- Education Schools In Haryana Likely To Shut Again As Over 150 Students Test COVID Positive
- Sports ISL success will inspire other sports, drive fear of COVID away, says Sourav Ganguly
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Or Isabelle Kaif, Whose Floral Lehenga Look And Styling Is More Impressive?
- News Congress leadership needs to clear stand on Gupkar alliance: Yogi Adityanath
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North-East India In December
ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition Launch Teased: What To Expect?
ZTE has teased the launch of the ZTE Axon 20 Extreme Edition. The company announced the ZTE Axon 20 5G back in September as the world's first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. The teaser on Weibo showcases the rear panel of the smartphone and it also claims to have an under-display selfie camera as the regular model.
As per the teaser, the ZTE Axon 20 Extreme Edition will have an orange-colored back panel with large-sized Axon branding on it. The phone also features a quad-rear camera setup. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Axon 20 Extreme Edition. However, we can expect to get more details from the company soon. Now, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming phone will pack similar features as the regular model.
To recall, the ZTE Axon 20 5G comes with a starting price of CNY 2,198 (approx. Rs. 23,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the handset is available in Blue, Black, Orange, and Purple color options.
ZTE Axon 20 5G Features
The handset has a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC handles the processing paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, the smartphone supports a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 2TB.
In terms of imaging, the handset packs a 32MP under-display selfie camera and quad-rear camera module that houses a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, two 2MP sensors. A 4,220 mAh battery unit fuels the device which comes with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G,5G GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging.
-
23,297
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,849
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700