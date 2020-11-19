ZTE Axon 20 5G Extreme Edition Launch Teased: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

ZTE has teased the launch of the ZTE Axon 20 Extreme Edition. The company announced the ZTE Axon 20 5G back in September as the world's first smartphone with an under-display selfie camera. The teaser on Weibo showcases the rear panel of the smartphone and it also claims to have an under-display selfie camera as the regular model.

As per the teaser, the ZTE Axon 20 Extreme Edition will have an orange-colored back panel with large-sized Axon branding on it. The phone also features a quad-rear camera setup. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Axon 20 Extreme Edition. However, we can expect to get more details from the company soon. Now, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming phone will pack similar features as the regular model.

To recall, the ZTE Axon 20 5G comes with a starting price of CNY 2,198 (approx. Rs. 23,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the handset is available in Blue, Black, Orange, and Purple color options.

ZTE Axon 20 5G Features

The handset has a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC handles the processing paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, the smartphone supports a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 2TB.

In terms of imaging, the handset packs a 32MP under-display selfie camera and quad-rear camera module that houses a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, two 2MP sensors. A 4,220 mAh battery unit fuels the device which comes with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G,5G GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging.

