ZTE Axon 20 5G With Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
ZTE has launched the Axon 20 5G which is the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera. Many OEMs have been thriving to produce a similar solution to get rid of the display notch. Other features of the handset include the octa-core processor, quad rear camera, high refresh rate, and more.
In terms of storage configuration, the handset is offered in three RAM and storage options. It comes in Blue, Black, Orange, and Purple color options in China. The handset has already been listed on ZTE Mall.
Pricing Details
The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been set at CNY 2,198 (approx. Rs. 23,500), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the handset comes with a price tag of CNY 2,498 (approx. Rs. 26,700). Lastly, the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,798 (approx. Rs. 30,000). As of now, there is no information about the global availability.
ZTE Axon 20 5G Features
Running the Android 10, the ZTE Axon 20 5G offers a 32MP under-display selfie camera. The quad-rear camera includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP lens, 2MP tertiary sensor, and lastly a 2MP camera.
For display, it packs a 6.92-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is fuelled by a 4,220 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone measures 172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9mm dimensions and weighs 198 grams.
The device gets its power from the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also an additional storage expansion option via a microSD card (up to 2TB). For connectivity options, the ZTE Axon 20 5G supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G,5G GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging.
The main key highlights its under-display sensor. In addition, the company has used the Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 90Hz refresh rate display on ZTE Axon 20 5G. The handset will compete against the recently launched Realme X7 series.
