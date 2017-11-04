ZTE Axon 7's successor is on the way; may launch in Q1 2018

It has been a while since ZTE has launched a flagship smartphone. Although the company has launched quite a few smartphones in the last few months, most of them fall into the entry-level category.

Of course, the Axon M foldable smartphone was launched, but we are still waiting for a flagship device. The good news is, ZTE has hinted that its next flagship smartphone is already in the works and it could release in the coming months. The Chinese manufacturer was pretty happy with the way Axon 7 did in terms of sales. So the company is all set to launch the successor of the Axon 7.

Unfortunately, ZTE refused to reveal the specs or release time frame for the smartphone. It just said; "...there will certainly be a follow on the incredibly successful Axon 7."

We guess the smartphone is likely to get unveiled in the first quarter of next year. If the not the CES 2018, then the ZTE may take the wraps off its upcoming flagship during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2018.

At the time of the ZTE Axon 7 was launched in the US, the smartphone offered many high-end features at a slightly lower price compared to other flagships around. The low price factor might have made a positive impact on the Axon 7 sales. So presumably, the ZTE Axon 8 (if the company decides to call it so) will be priced competitively as well.

Months after the Axon 7 launch, ZTE had launched a limited edition of the smartphone. Dubbed as Axon 7 Premium, it had brought improvement in the display, RAM configuration, and the storage department.