ZTE Voyage 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 425 SoC

Chinese phone maker ZTE seems to be on a launching spree. It launched the budget-friendly Blade A3 in China a couple of days ago.

Now, the company has launched another smartphone in the country. Dubbed as ZTE Voyage 5, it carries a higher price tag compared to the Blade A3. The Voyage 5 has been priced at 1,199 Yuan (approximately Rs. 11,800). However, it is not clear this pricing is applicable for which variant of the smartphone. Also, the company is yet to announce the availability of the handset.

Coming to the specifications, the ZTE Voyage 5 sports a 5.1-inch display with the screen resolution density of 720p. As for innards, the smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 mobile platform.

The smartphone has been launched in two storage variants. The basic one features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage space, while the higher variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera department, the new ZTE phone is equipped with a 13MP primary sensor at its back. On the front, there lies a 5MP selfie camera. When it comes to software, the Voyage 5 arrives pre-installed with Android Nougat operating system.

The main USP of the ZTE Voyage 5 is its massive 5,000mAh battery which offers support for fast charging. The device also has an intelligent power saving feature to ensure the battery lasts for long hours.

Design-wise though, the smartphone looks pretty mundane with no attractive features as such. The ZTE Voyage 5 is only available in Black color.

Via