ZTE Axon M the first foldable smartphone appears on FCC: Launch imminent

Apart from Samsung, ZTE is also rumored to launch a foldable smartphone in the market soon. And if indeed the company is coming out with such smartphone then it could happen on October 17 as per the company's invite.

Meanwhile, we have been hearing a lot about this new smartphone and it has been reported that the smartphone will be dubbed as ZTE Axon M or Multy. Further, the alleged ZTE Axon M has been doing a lot of rounds in the rumor mill and there have been a lot of leaks as well. However, most of it didn't come through official channels.

But again, it all starts with rumors and leaks which eventually turn out to be true most of the time. That being said, while the upcoming foldable phone has already been spotted on Geekbench, now the same device with model number ZTE Z999 has recently appeared on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing.

The FCC listing reveals the FCC ID - SRQ-Z999 along with all terminal diagrams, SAR values, labels, and other details about the device. It also reveals that the ZTE Axon M will run on Android v7.1.2, Nougat. The most important thing that you can take away is that that the handset is one step closer to its launch.

As far as the rumored specs and leaks are concerned ZTE Axon M (Multy) will come with a 6.8-inch display with full HD (1080p) resolution. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor which could be paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The foldable smartphone will likely be backed by a 3120mAh battery.As for the pricing, the smartphone is said to be priced around $ 650 (roughly Rs. 42,396).

ZTE's idea of a foldable smartphone sounds very interesting and it will be exciting to see how it actually works in real life. In any case, as ZTE has scheduled an event for next week in New York City everything will be revealed then.

