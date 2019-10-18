ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ZTE Blade A7s, ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs And More

    By
    |

    ZTE Blade A7s and Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin edition smartphones have been launched in China. Both these smartphones feature triple rear cameras housed within a square. As of now, there is no word regarding when these ZTE smartphones will be launched in the global markets outside China.

    ZTE Blade A7s, ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin Edition Unveiled

     

    ZTE Blade A7s Specifications

    The ZTE Blade A7s is an updated version of the Blade A7, which was launched a few months back. The device bestows a 6.1-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 89% screen-to-body ratio. On the hardware front, the smartphone comes equipped with an entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

    Running Android 9.0, the ZTE smartphone features triple cameras at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, the Blade A7s makes use of a 5MP selfie camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 4000mAh battery fuels the smartphone from within.

    ZTE Blade 20 Smart Specifications

    Talking about the ZTE Blade 20 Smart comes fitted with a 6.49-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1%. In the hardware front, this smartphone from ZTE makes use of a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which works in conjunction with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. This device runs Android 9 Pie topped with MiFavor 9.1 UI out-of-the-box.

    ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin edition flaunts a square-shaped camera module featuring a 16MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other goodies onboard the smartphone include a 16MP selfie snapper, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.

    Price And Availability

    ZTE Blade A7s is priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) and is available in Black and Blue color options. On the other hand, the ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin edition is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000). It has been launched in Magic Red and Turquoise colors.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: zte news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue