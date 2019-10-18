ZTE Blade A7s, ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

ZTE Blade A7s and Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin edition smartphones have been launched in China. Both these smartphones feature triple rear cameras housed within a square. As of now, there is no word regarding when these ZTE smartphones will be launched in the global markets outside China.

ZTE Blade A7s Specifications

The ZTE Blade A7s is an updated version of the Blade A7, which was launched a few months back. The device bestows a 6.1-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 89% screen-to-body ratio. On the hardware front, the smartphone comes equipped with an entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Running Android 9.0, the ZTE smartphone features triple cameras at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, the Blade A7s makes use of a 5MP selfie camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 4000mAh battery fuels the smartphone from within.

ZTE Blade 20 Smart Specifications

Talking about the ZTE Blade 20 Smart comes fitted with a 6.49-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1%. In the hardware front, this smartphone from ZTE makes use of a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, which works in conjunction with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. This device runs Android 9 Pie topped with MiFavor 9.1 UI out-of-the-box.

ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin edition flaunts a square-shaped camera module featuring a 16MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other goodies onboard the smartphone include a 16MP selfie snapper, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.

Price And Availability

ZTE Blade A7s is priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) and is available in Black and Blue color options. On the other hand, the ZTE Blade 20 Smart Xiaoxin edition is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000). It has been launched in Magic Red and Turquoise colors.

Best Mobiles in India