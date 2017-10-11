ZTE Blade Force with 5.5-inch HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat launched

ZTE has announced the launch of its new smartphone called ZTE Blade Force in the US. Priced at $130 (approximately Rs. 8,500), the device can be purchased exclusively via Boost Mobile.

As suggested by the price tag, the ZTE Blade Force comes with entry-level specifications. It adorns a 5.5-inch IPS 720p HD display with screen resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor running at 1.4GHz. The chipset is clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The device also offers a microSD card slot, using which the storage space can be expanded up to 128GB. One of the key highlights of the ZTE Blade Force is the operating system it runs on. The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Powering the device is a standard 3,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last all day on moderate usage. The battery is even rated to provide up to 23.5 hours of talk time.

Coming to the optics part, the ZTE phone features an 8MP rear-facing primary camera as well as a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on board include LTE+ support, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac/b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, a micro USB slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ZTE Blade Force support global bands so that users can stay connected while roaming internationally.

Although ZTE has not confirmed anything, the Blade Force is unlikely to make its way outside the US. If you consider the Indian market, there are many smartphones in the same price category offering much better specs. For example, Xiaomi Redmi 4, 10.or E, Lenovo K6 Power and Motorola Moto G4 Play.

So we don't think the latest smartphone from ZTE will make an impact in the minds of Indian consumers.