ZTE Blade V9 with 18:9 display, Android Oreo spotted online

2017 has been an uneventful year for ZTE given the company has only launched a handful of smartphones. However, it seems like, the Chinese OEM has some big plans for 2018.

We say so as a new ZTE branded smartphone has appeared on the company's Spanish website. Dubbed as the Blade V9, it is the first ZTE phone to feature a display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. Talking about the design, the smartphone sports a double sided glass design. The glass on the rear panel appears to be reflective like HTC's U lineup of smartphones.

While the bezels around the display are narrow, the ZTE Blade V9 can't be called a bezel-less phone. Especially, the top and bottom bezels are pretty prominent. The device doesn't feature a physical home button at the front and the fingerprint sensor is placed at the back. Design-wise, the Blade V9 is quite an improvement over its predecessor Blade V8.

Coming to the specifications, the new ZTE phone is fitted with a 5.7-inch FHD+ In-Cell display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor just like the Xiaomi Redmi 5.

There are three memory variants of the ZTE Blade V9. The options are 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The storage space on all the variants can be further expanded via a hybrid dual SIM slot.

On the optics front, the ZTE Blade V9 comes with dual rear cameras. The camera setup is comprised of a 16MP autofocus sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 6P lens, and a 5MP fixed focus sensor. The camera module is placed at the top left corner of the phone's rear panel and is accompanied by a LED flash. As for the selfie camera, the smartphone makes use of a 13MP camera.

The Blade V9 runs Android Oreo out of the box and it is equipped with a 3,200mAh battery. The handset measures 151.4×70.6×7.5 mm and it weighs 140g. The smartphone has two color variants; Black and Gold.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing and availability of the ZTE Blade V9. The company is expected to unveil the smartphone at the upcoming CES 2018.

Source|Via