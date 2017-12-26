ZTE Blade A3 new Quite Blue variant launched for consumers

While most of the smartphones launches for the year have been already over, ZTE seems to be still in the game. The company has now announced a new color variant of it's latest smartphone ZTE Blade 3.

Back in October when this newest successor to ZTE's entry-level Blade series was launched the device came in two color variants which included Glacier Blue and Obsidian Black. However, today ZTE now unveiled a new Quite Blue color variant. Well, consumers will have more options to choose from.

In any case, the new Quite Blue color actually resembles more Teal than blue. What's more? The newest version features a black front panel and bezels compared to Glacier Blue variant which comes in white.

But that is pretty much the change with the new color variant. Rest of the specifications remain the same as the standard model. The Quite Blue ZTE Blade A3 also is available at the same price as others which is 799 Yuan (roughly Rs. 7,788)

Just to recall the specifications of the device, ZTE Blade A3 comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels and 16:0 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone offers 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, ZTE Blade A3 sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and it runs on Android 7.0.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. The device also has support for face recognition and has a fingerprint scanner at the rear, The handset measures 152.00 x 75.80 x 8.20 (height x width x thickness).

Source