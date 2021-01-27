ZTE Blade X1 Launched With Snapdragon 765G SoC; Features Price & Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ZTE's latest offering is a mid-range 5G smartphone with a quad-camera setup. Introducing the new ZTE Blade X1, which has just debuted in the US market in a single 6GB RAM variant. The phone sports a sleek design with round edges and a slight camera bump, giving it an ergonomic design.

ZTE Blade X1 Price

As noted, the ZTE Blade X1 comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is priced at USD 384 (around Rs. 28,000) and is currently available via Visible. The ZTE Blade X1 ships in a single color option of Midnight. For now, there's no word when the smartphone will be available in the international market.

ZTE Blade X1 Features

ZTE Blade X1 flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 1080p resolution. The phone sports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display includes a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner that houses the selfie camera and other sensors. Speaking of the camera, there is a 16MP sensor up front for selfies and video calling.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear featuring a 48MP primary shooter. Other sensors include an 8MP + 2MP + 2MP shooters powered with AI capabilities. Going under the hood, the ZTE Blade X1 draws power from the octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone with default storage of 128GB, but it can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The ZTE Blade X1 packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Sensors aboard the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, gyrosensor, NFC, and ambient light sensor. For connectivity, the phone includes sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE. Other details of the ZTE Blade X1 include a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The phone measures 164x76x9.2mm and weighs 190 grams.

ZTE Blade X1: Should You Buy?

For the asking price, there is tough competition in the Indian market with major brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others pitching in new devices. It remains to see how the Blade X1 fares in the market.

