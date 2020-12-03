Just In
ZTE Blade V2021 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Goes Official; Features, Price
ZTE has announced the launch of a new 5G-enabled smartphone ZTE Blade V2021. The latest offering from the Chinese tech giant comes with a triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, and more. At the moment, there is no information regarding the availability of the ZTE Blade V2021 in other markets.
ZTE Blade V2021 5G Price Details
The ZTE Blade V2021 5G retails for CNY 999 (approx. Rs. 11,200) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and CNY 1,399 (approx. Rs. 15,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The handset is offered in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver color options and the ZTE Blade V2021 5G is now up for sale on JD.com.
ZTE Blade V2021 5G Design
The front panel of the ZTE Blade V2021 comes with a waterdrop-notch for housing the selfie camera. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the device. At the rear side, the device features a textured finish and the rear camera aligned vertically on the top-left corner. Further, the fingerprint sensor is placed below the rear camera and there is also ZTE branding at the bottom.
ZTE Blade V2021 5G Full Specifications
Running Android 10-based MiFavor 10, the ZTE Blade V2021 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone's internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.
A 4,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device and comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the ZTE Blade V2021 5G has an 8MP front snapper.
Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone measures 165.9 x 75.8x 8.9mm in dimension and weighs 188 grams.
