ZTE Nubia N3 launched with 18:9 display, 5,000mAh battery

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has launched a new mid-range smartphone. Dubbed as Nubia N3, it succeeds the Nubia N2. The smartphone will go on sale in China on March 24. Color variants of the smartphone include Obsidian Black, Space Gold, and Nebula Red. If you are wondering about the pricing, Nubia is yet to reveal how much the N3 would cost.

Talking about the specifications, the Nubia N3 arrives with a 5.99" IPS touchscreen with a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. Notably, it is the first mid-range smartphone from Nubia to feature a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the handset makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Nubia N3 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. The storage space can be further expanded using the microSD card slot. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with Nubia's custom UI on top.

On the optics front, the new smartphone from Nubia features a dual rear camera setup. However, there is no information on the image sensors. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

One of the main highlights of the Nubia N3 is its large battery unit. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Well, this is pretty much everything we know about the smartphone at the moment. We expect more details to emerge in the coming days.

Nubia is also working on a flagship smartphone which was spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking site. Carrying the model number Nubia NX606J, the smartphone is tipped to be company's next flagship, the Z18. According to the AnTuTu listing, the handset will pack 6GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Nubia NX606J is listed with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system which is likely to come with Nubia's custom UI. The smartphone is also shown featuring a full-screen design with a Full HD+ display carrying a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels.

What's interesting is that the Nubia NX606J scored higher than Samsung's Galaxy S9+ on AnTuTu. Goes without saying, Nubia's upcoming flagship will give a tough competition to other flagships around.

