Asus 8Z First Impression: Good, Bad, And X-Factor

Asus 8Z: The Good

If you are looking for a smartphone that is lightweight, compact and runs on Android OS, the Asus 8Z might be the only choice. Not just that, even in terms of build quality, the device offers a glass sandwich design with a metal frame.

Another important aspect of the Asus 8Z is the fact that the device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature even full-sized smartphones are missing these days. On top of that, there is a stereo speaker setup, which gets plenty loud, although not as loud as the ROG Phone 5s.

There is a dual-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with OIS, and there is also support for 8K video recording. And then there is a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. The primary camera can take some good shots in almost every lighting situation. However, the ultra-wide angle tends to take photos with no details, especially in low-light conditions.

Asus 8Z: The Bad

A phone with a compact display has its own set of disadvantages and one of those is content consumption. The 5.92-inch AMOLED display would have sounded massive just a few years ago. However, in 2022, where content consumption has taken the center seat, the display feels smaller, especially when compared to phones with a 6.7-inch display.

Although the Asus 8Z has a 4,000 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 888 chip is a battery hog, and the device struggles to offer all-day battery life on a single charge. Again, if you are a gamer, you will also feel that the display is not large enough, especially to play titles like PUBG or COD: Mobile, where, controls take up most of the screen real estate.

The small-sized chassis also makes this phone run hotter, especially with continuous gaming. In my testing, I felt that the frame of the phone gets so hot, I just stopped playing. However, the phone did get cool down in just a matter of minutes. This is definitely something that one needs to consider, especially if you stay in an area with a hot climate.

Another caveat of the Asus 8Z is that the phone ships with an Android 11 OS update. Although the company has promised an Android 12 update, the phone should have come with the latest Android, especially considering Android 13 beta is already available for the public. However, the phone does offer stock Android UI, which is a relief.

Asus 8Z: The X-Factor

Despite the compact form factor, the Asus 8Z offers a specs sheet that is on par with the other Snapdragon 888 SoC. This phone has a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Hence, the over animations look smoother and everything on the phone feels fluid.

The audio experience on the Asus 8Z is also on par with the competition. The device has stereo speakers, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for HD audio support. The Asus 8Z is definitely for those, who want a phone that is compact yet powerful.

With a retail price of Rs. 42,999, it is slightly more expensive than the recently launched iQOO 9 SE and even the OnePlus 9RT. Although the package looks pretty exciting, the company should have priced the Asus 8Z slightly more aggressively. Stay tuned for our full review to learn more about the Asus 8Z.