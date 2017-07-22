Gionee A1 Plus First Impressions: Big phablet with an impressive dual-rear camera setup

Design: Big, Bulky but indeed looks premium

We have seen a growing trend of big-screen devices in last two years and Gionee A1 Plus fits right into the category. The smartphone sports a large 6-inch screen and certainly feels big for one-hand operation; however the rounded corners and gentle curves makes it quite ergonomic.

While you would need two hands to operate the handset in some situations, the basic screen navigation, calling, scrolling the Facebook and Instagram timeline can still be done without any major issues. The weight is also quite understandable as there's a big 4,500 mAh battery unit inside powering the device.

Gionee A1 Plus is made out of metal and feels sturdy in hands. The smartphone also looks quite premium, especially when seen from the rear panel where you will find the dual-lens camera setup, dual LED flash and Gionee's trademark branding which can be easily mistaken for a circular fingerprint scanner.

The right side of the handset has volume rockers and power button that offers good feedback, while the hybrid SIM card tray is placed on the left edge. You can click the power button thrice to trigger the panic button that automatically connects the call to the emergency number, a handy feature in emergency situations.

The clickable home button on the front has the fingerprint sensor embedded in it that unlocks the handset in a jiffy. The 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on top.

Overall, the big phablet brings a robust built and also looks premium.