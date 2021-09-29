Infinix Hot 11S Review: Power-Packed Device For Budget-Conscious Consumers

Infinix Hot 11S Review: Plastic Back With Glossy Finish

It clearly shows that Infinix is working on a design of the smartphone as the newly launched Hot 11S is a quite different and good-looking smartphone. Although it is a bit heavy and cannot be operated with a single hand, but still looks good in hands.

The Infinix Hot 11S comes with a plastic back along with a glossy finish that does not attract fingerprint smudges. The back panel also features an AI triple rear camera set up, a fingerprint sensor, and an Infinix branding at the bottom.

On the right side of the device, you will find the volume rocker and power button, whereas the SIM card tray is on the left side. Then, you'll see a 3.5 mm audio jack, a Type- C charging port, and a speaker grille at the bottom of the device. The Infinix Hot 11S has a punch-hole display and slim bezels.

Even though the smartphone is heavy, it looks different from other Infinix smartphones in the market. The back panel is smudge and scratch-free, which is again a good thing as a budget smartphone rarely provides such a panel. But still, the smartphone comes with a transparent case.

On the display front, the Infinix Hot 11S supports a 6.78-inch full HD display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a punch display, 90.5 percent aspect ratio, and 500 nits brightness support. Overall, the big display seems perfect for gamers, watching movies, and content on the OTT platforms. In addition, the smartphone offers bright colours and good viewing angles. In fact, it provides decent brightness in the sunlight.

Infinix Hot 11S Review: MediaTek G88 Chipset and 5,000 mAh Battery

The Infinix Hot 11S comes with a MediaTek G88 Chipset. The Hot 11S is the second smartphone in India after Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime, which has been launched on the same processors. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime price starts from Rs. 12,499, which is higher than the Infinix Hot 11S.

However, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime has two variants, such as 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of storage, while Infinix Hot 11S comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be increased up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone performs very well during multitasking and there were no lags while playing high-end games and watching videos. In fact, the smartphone took less than five minutes to download high-end games like Call of Duty, but we found some heating issues after using the device for one hour.

The Infinix Hot 11S packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit along with a Type-C 18W support charge. The large battery takes one hour to charge completely and it is capable of providing two days of backup with a single charge and normal usage, while it can last 24 hours with heavy usage.

The device also has Ultra Power and Power Boost features that are designed to save battery. The Infinix Hot 11S is not going to disappoint you on this front. Additionally, the smartphone automatically disconnects power after 100 percent of charging.

Moving to the connectivity options, you will find that the Infinix Hot 11S supports Bluetooth v5, USB Type, -C, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Infinix Hot 11S Review: Triple Rear Camera Setup

The smartphone features a circular triple rear camera set up at the back that supports 50MP primary sensor along with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 2MP secondary camera, an AI-powered lens, and an LED flashlight. This is the first time when Infinix has launched a device with 50MP back camera.

However, the Realme 8i comes with a 50MP primary sensor at Rs. 13,999, which is again higher than the Infinix Hot 11S device. The rear camera of the Hot 11S has several modes like AI Camera, Beauty, Super night, Short Video, and HDR.

If we talk about the performance of the back camera, then the smartphone company has done a great job as it produces decent images at night with the Super night mode, whereas shots taken in during the daytime are sharp and full of details. In short, the rear camera provides good colours and clear images.

Coming to the upfront, you'll get only an 8MP camera for selfies, which seems ok, but lack details in the low light conditions. However, it is a bit disappointing that smartphone does not provide good selfies at such price point this is why we believe that the company should work on the front camera. The front camera also features few modes like AR Shot, Portrait, Beauty, AI Cam, and Short Video.

Infinix Hot 11S Review: Android 11 OS And Benchmark

The newly launched smartphone run Android 11 based XOS 7.6 skin on top. However, the interface of the smartphone is not clear as it comes with several third-party apps, which you can remove in case you don't need them, but still, these pre-installed apps are the major drawbacks of the Infinix smartphones as you keep getting notifications every day.

The smartphone features third-party apps like PhoneCloner, Hi Translate, Welife, WeZone, XClub, X Theme, XShare, Yo Party, Phone Master, Boomplay, Calcare, AHA Games, Beez, and Palm Store.

The smartphone also comes with some useful modes like WhatsApp, which provides data to only Whatsapp messenger and stops to others. Apart from that, you will find game mode, screencast, and more.

On the benchmark, the smartphone scores decent. The Infinix Hot 11S scored 368 points on the Single Core and 1336 points on the Multi-Core. Besides, the smartphone manages to get 8076 points on the Work 3.0 performance score. Furthermore, the smartphone scored 714 points on the slingshot benchmark.

Should You Purchase Infinix Hot 11S Smartphone Or Not?

Infinix has launched a power-packed device at Rs. 10,499, which is less than Realme 8i and the Redmi 10 Prime. The smartphone is likely to face tough competition with Redmi 10 Prime as the latter comes with two storage options, a 6,000 mAh battery, 512GB expandable memory, and four rear cameras.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 11S comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, 256GB expandable memory, and a triple camera setup. But still, if we compare the pricing, then Infinix Hot 11S is affordable and can be considered as a good smartphone that also has several plus points like a big battery, good looks, and a 50MP camera.