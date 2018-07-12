Infinix Hot 6 Pro first impressions: Big battery and 18:9 aspect ratio are highlights

Design and Display: Matte finish body with 5.99-inch HD+ display for immersive video playback

The major highlight of the Infinix Hot 6 Pro is the 5.99-inch HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. The edge-to-edge display has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels with 282 pixel per inch density (PPI). The display offers an 83.4% screen-to-body ratio, which is quite impressive in sub Rs. 8k price segmentThe display seems to be bright and responsive with less color distortion. However, the sunlight visibility of the display is pretty average and we faced some issues consuming content under direct sunlight. For the screen protection, the company has used NEG glass. The device also has the eye-care feature which enables the display to be less straining for the eyes during the night.

Infinix has used an all-plastic casing for the body which seems to be of average quality. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear of the device which is quick and unlocks the device in an instant. The rear panel of the smartphone comes in a matte finish which looks and feels good to hold but is prone to pick up fingerprints and smudges. The volume rockers along with the power key are placed at the right panel of the device, whereas the SIM and memory card slot are placed on the left panel of the device. The front camera along with a LED flash is placed at the top of the display. The 3.5mm audio jack, speaker grille, and the microUSB charging slot are placed at the bottom of the device. Overall in terms of design, the smartphone seems rugged and sturdy, however, it feels little bulky when held in hand.

Camera: Dual rear camera setup

On the imaging front, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor along with f/2.0 aperture to capture images in portrait mode along with depth sensing. The rear camera has various modes to capture images such as Portrait Mode, HDR, Beauty, Panorama, Night Mode, Time Lapse and others. The images captured by the rear camera seem good in daylight and can be used to post on social networking sites. The low-light camera performance is average and images show a lack of details and sensor often takes blurry shots often. You need to be very careful with hand movement to get a stable shot. But then it is a budget category smartphone with its major focus on the display.

The Hot Pro 6 features a 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture along with a LED flash to capture images in low-light situations. The camera's live focus feature allows you to capture Bokeh shots. You also get the Beauty mode in the front camera. The front camera can also record 1080 pixels videos at 30 frames per second. The selfies clicked by the front camera are also of average quality.

Hardware and Software:

The Hot Pro 6 runs on the company's custom UI XOS 3.2 powered by the Android Oreo operating system. The UI of the device is pretty old-school and the stock Android experience is badly missed. The device performed quite well when used for basic tasks like making calls or surfing the internet. The Hot 6 Pro also has an integrated Face Unlock along with the fingerprint sensor to enhance the security of a user's smartphone. In our brief interaction with the device, we found that both the fingerprint scanner and the face unlock features are snappy and we didn't experience any lag as such.

The device is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 64 bit Quad-core processor which is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device is able to handle the basic tasks such as making/receiving calls, surfing the internet and playing some lightweight games like iSkate 2 and angry birds without any lag. However, we still need to test the device thoroughly to verify the multi-tasking ability of the device. As mentioned earlier the device comes with a 3-in-1 multi card slot which supports Dual nano SIM along with a dedicated microSD card.

Battery and connectivity:

The Infinix is powered by a 4,000mAh Li-Ion non-removable battery. The device supports Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging technology. It takes around 2 hours for the battery to get charged from 0% to 100%. The device lasts for a complete day with a single charge with basic to moderate usage.

The connectivity aspects of the device includes] Bluetooth 4.1 and the support for 4G (VoLTE and ViLTI - Jio).

Prricing and availibity:

As mentioned earlier the Hot 6 Pro will be a Flipkart exclusive and will be available at a price range of Rs. 7, 999. The color options of the device include Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, and Bordeaux Red.