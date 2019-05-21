Infinix S4 First Impression: AI cameras, big battery on a budget

Impressive design with a premium look

Infinix has really put all its efforts to make the smartphone look and feel premium when I opened the box for the first time. While looking at the phone no one can guess that this is a budget segment phone.

I have received the smartphone in blue with black combination, and the most impressive part of the designing of the phone was its glass back which was adding a lot to its design. On the right side, the Infinix S4 houses volume rocker keys along with the power button. On the left it has a SIM tray, the micro USB port is situated at the bottom of the unit along with the speaker grill and 3.5mm audio output port.

Display with waterdrop notch

While talking about the display, the Infinix S4 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixel and 2.5D curved tempered glass. The screen carries a water drop notch on the top along with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The screen brightness is very impressive and during my use, I have noticed that the brightness is not harsh to stress your eyes and the auto brightness works very efficient to adjust with the environment.

I have also discovered an eye care mode on the smartphone which allows you to use the phone in low-light condition. Apart from that, I have also tested the unit for playing games and watching video content. The phone screen performed really well and I'm very much impressed with it.

Hardware and Software

On the hardware part, the smartphone is powered by an ARM Cortex-A53 processor, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. On the sensor part, the smartphone comes with Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Orientation, Gyroscope, and Proximity.

On the other side, the Infinix S4 packs a whole lot of software in it. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie on to of company's owned XOS Cheetah version 5.0. While talking about the software I must say that the UI looks very interesting and you have a panel which you can pull by swiping right and left on the screen to open shortcut apps, recently used apps and lot more.

Moreover, the Infinix S4 different modes like Eye Care, Bike Mode, Game Boost, Read Mode, WhatsApp mode, and lot more to make the user experience better. While using this phone I have not to face any issues with the smoothness and performance of the phone so far.

Apart from all this, the company has also included fingerprint scanner and face unlocking feature on the phone. I have tried both the security systems and I was totally flabbergasted with the performance. The speed was so good that I was amazed. The fingerprint scanner unlocks the phone in seconds and the same goes to the face unlock technology.

Triple rear camera

In this price segment, Infinix has managed to offers a triple rear camera setup on the back with the combination of 13MP+2MP+8MP camera sensors along with a dual-toned LED flash. During my use, I have tested the camera and in this price range, the camera performs decently. The pixels are good, the output was sharp and the edges were clean what else we can expect from a budget smartphone.

At the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP AI camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls. The front camera turns out to be very impressive and personally, I liked the front camera more than the rear one. It comes with AI features like AI CAM, AR Shot, and Beauty Mode.

Battery capacity

The Infinix S4 is fuelled by a big 4,000mAH battery, with fast charging support. The battery life seems to be impressive, but I can say it before using it for a long time. During my use, I have not noticed any unnecessary drainage of battery even while playing games.

Pricing and Verdict

The Infinix S4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. The smartphone will be available in blue/black combination via Flipkart.

Coming to the verdict about the phone, I have used the smartphone for an hour or two and during my usage, I haven't found any flaw in the performance of the smartphone. I have played games like PUBG and NFS and the gameplay was pretty smooth for me. Although I was not able to put too much pressure on the processor during this short usage I will surely use it for a long run and bring you the complete review of the device.

The first impression of the Infinix S4 was really very fascinating. The glass back and the design of the phone haven't missed any chance of impressing me. The cameras were decent and clear enough for a budget segment smartphone. So overall I must say that the smartphone looks and performs good and you can consider this if you are planning to buy a smartphone in the same price segment.