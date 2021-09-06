Infinix Smart 5A Review: Long Lasting Battery At An Affordable Price

Full Specifications

6.52-inch HD+ Display

8MP Primary Camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTekHelio A20 SoC

5,000 mAh Battery

4G LTE

Android 11 (Go edition)

2GB RAM + 32GB Storage Variant

Infinix Smart 5A: Plastic Back With 6.52-Inch Display

The Infinix Smart 5A smartphone comes with a plastic back, which supports a prism design that doesn't look premium but seems decent at this price point. The back panel has a dual camera set up, LED Flash light, and fingerprint scanner, which works fine.

It has a dewdrop notch at the top bezel. Also, you'll find slim bezels at the right, left, and topside of the device smartphone, but the chin is a bit thick. On the right side of the Smart 5A, you'll see a volume rocker and power button, while the SIM tray tool is placed on the left side of the device.

The 3.5 mm audio jack, speaker, and charging port are on the bottom. The smartphone can be operated with one hand despite it is a bit bulky. The back panel can easily attract fingerprints smudges, but still, considering the price point, it seems fine. Also, the company is providing a transparent case in the retail box.

Coming to display, the Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52-inch HD+ drop notch display. It comes with 90: 5 percent and 500 nits brightness support. Overall the display provides decent colours. In fact, it does not disappoint you in the direct sunlight. Also, you'll get decent viewing angles. You can easily watch videos and play games on the big display.

Infinix Smart 5A: MediaTek Helio A20 Processor, 5,000 mAh Battery, And Connectivity

The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core processor. Surprisingly, you will the same processor in the Tecno Spark Go 2021 and the Lava Z1. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 7,299 and Rs. 5,199.

This clearly shows that Infinix Smart 5A is highly-priced, but still, it comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the Lava smartphone support 2GB of RAM and 16GB of in-house storage that can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

There were no lags while watching videos on YouTube and playing games like Temple Run and Candy Crush. However, the smartphone took 15 minutes to install heavy games like Call of Duty. We also found some heating issues, while downloading files on the smartphone. Apart from that, the fingerprint scanner seems fine in comparison to face unlock.

The best thing about this smartphone is its battery as it can last for more than two days with basic usage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a 10-watt charger in the box, which takes two hours to charge the device.

Additionally, the Smart 5A device has a Power Marathon technology, which increases battery backup. Overall, the Infinix Smart 5A will not disappoint you on the battery front and if you are looking for a device that can last two days with a single charge, then this device is the right choice for you.

On the connectivity front, the Infinix Smart 5A supports Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port. It also has several sensors like Ambient light, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer.

Infinix Smart 5A: Android 11 Go Edition OS

The smartphone runs Android 11 (Go Edition) XOS 7.6 skin on top. However, the user interface is not clear as it has several pre-installed applications like AHA Games, Yo Party, X Club, Boomplay, X Share, Hi Translate, Plam Store, X Theme, and more. The smartphone allows you to remove those pre-install applications if you don't need them.

The smartphone also supports several modes like One-hand, WhatsApp mode, Eyecare, Peekproof, Ultrapower, Theftaleart, Nearbyshare, Screencast, Powerboost, and Plamstore (which keeps sending a notification while using the device).

Also, the smartphone performed decently on the benchmark front, we tested the device on Slingshot, and the device managed to scored 417 points. On Single-Core and Multi-Core scores, the smartphone gets 124 points and 415 points. Then, the Smart 5A smartphone gets 4,489 points on the Work 3.0 Performance score.

Infinix Smart 5A: Dual Camera Set-Up

Moving to the camera, the Infinix Smart 5A features a dual-camera setup at the back. It supports 8MP primary camera along with an AI (depth) camera at the back, while on the front, you'll well get an 8MP dewdrop notch camera for selfies.

In addition, the buyers will get modes like Bokeh, Portrait, Wideselfie, Beauty, and Panorama on the camera application. The camera app is very easy to use as you are allowed to choose all modes easily.

The performance of the rear camera is decent in the daylight but lacks details in the lowlight conditions. The same goes for the front camera as it struggles in the low light and performance is average. If you don't want to spend more and looking for a device that offers decent photography, then this device is for you.

Should You Buy Infinix Smart 5A Smartphone?

The Infinix Smart 5A smartphone is for those who are looking for a device that does not feel heavy in their pockets. Originally, the device will cost you Rs. 6,499, but with Reliance Jio exclusive offer, you can get the smartphone at Rs. 5,949.

Additionally, you'll get a big display and battery under Rs. 6,000. However, if you can spend a little more, you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and the Realme C11 as both devices come with a good storage and camera option.