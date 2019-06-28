itel A46 Review — Decent Offering In 5K Segment With AI Cameras

UPS Of The itel A46

It is an affordable smartphone for its discerning consumers. The smartphone is a complete package for consumers providing cutting edge technological features like enhanced AI Dual Camera, Dual security features - Multifunction fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, 13.84cm (5.45) HD+ IPS full screen, Dual 4G VoLTE, latest Android Pie 9 OS and 2GB RAM memory all at a budget-friendly price of Rs. 4999.

Design And Display

While talking about the itel A46 comes with a decent design with a removable back panel and removable battery. The back panel comes with a decent gradient design along with a dual camera setup on the top left corner of the phone along with an LED flash. Apart from that, there is a fingerprint scanner place on the centre of the rear panel for the one-touch unlocking.

On the right side it comes with a volume rocker keys and power button on the top it has a 3.5mm jack and at the bottom, it comes with a micro USB port. At this price range, the company offers a decent design.

Coming to the display part, A46 comes packed a 5.45-inch HD+ full display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and 1440x720 resolution. It is a normal screen and doesn't expect a notch on the top.

Hardware Performance

itel A46 is powered by 1.6 GHz Octa Core processor for seamless multi-tasking functionality. Furthermore, the phone comes equipped with double security features like face unlock and fingerprint sensor and supports Dual 4G VoLTE. The smartphone is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 128GB.

During my use, I have not faced any issues with the phone apart from some occasional lag. But the smartphone is tough enough to bare your daily use treatment.

AI dual rear camera

itel A46 comes equipped with a 5.0MP selfie camera with soft flash and 8.0MP AI dual rear camera that helps to capture clear photos and artistic portraits. The smartphone helps to snap good photos easily anywhere anytime with inbuilt scenario detection feature that produces the best photos by making automatic adjustments at the time of capturing the picture, basis the prevalent conditions.

The camera is also loaded with various modes like face beauty, portrait mode and bokeh mode that enhances the beauty of photography. At this price range, the camera is really good but, I will suggest that don't expect too much from the camera in this price bucket.

Battery And Software

The itel A46 is packed with a 2400mAh battery and during my use, I have witnessed good 6-7 hours of battery backup. The smartphone runs on the latest Android Pie 9 OS. I have used the device for more than one week and during my use, I have gone through all the details of the phone and used it almost on the daily basis as far as software's concern I have not faced any issues with the phone.

Price and Offers

A46 also comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. Apart from that user will also get Reliance Jio free data to offer where a customer gets 50GB additional free 4G data along with Rs. 1,200 instant cashback on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 over a period of 24 months.

Verdict

I have used the device for more than a week and in the initial of my use, I was expecting too much from the phone. But later I realized that at this price point the company is offering a lot of new features with the phone which is offered by very fewer brands.

During my entire review session, I have noticed a few lags during the use but that can be affordable with a 2GB RAM model. Apart from that, I must say that the call time back of the phone is really good and audio on the earpiece is also very flabbergasted. Nowadays we focus more on hardware software and camera but as a consumer, we ignore the use of the basics of a mobile which is making calls. In this scenario, this smartphone performs really good.

However, there are other bands in the market which are offering the same features in the same price segment so it's always better to keep your option open before making any purchase.