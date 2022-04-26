Micromax In 2c Review: Clean Android Experience With Good Battery Life

Micromax In 2c Review: Design

The Micromax In 2c uses a tried and tested design, in fact, you can find similar-looking smartphones from brands like Realme and Xiaomi. The device has a plastic back panel, and the phone is available in multiple color options. The back panel has a unique texture, which does add a bit of a grip to the smartphone.

The device looks very minimalistic yet modern. Although there is no physical fingerprint sensor, which is a bummer. The Micromax In 2c does have a dual nano-SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card slot. On top of that, the mobile still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, and there is a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

While there are no stand-out features on the Micromax In 2c, especially when it comes to design, the device does look pretty modern for the asking price with a waterdrop notch. Overall, the Micromax In 2c is a basic-looking entry-level smartphone that gets the job done.

Micromax In 2c Review: Display

The Micromax In 2c has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600x720p resolution. This is an HD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate with a 2D glass protection at the top. The company does include a soft screen protector and a case in the retail package, which should prevent the device from getting damaged to an extent.

As this is a large 6.5-inch display with just 720p resolution, the screen isn't the sharpest in the segment, and it offers 263ppi. Although the display is vivid to an extent, it isn't that bright, which is noticeable when using the device under direct sunlight.

As the Micromax In 2c has a large display, one can enjoy movies and videos on platforms like YouTube. Do note that, the Micromax In 2c is Widevine L1 certified and supports HD streaming even on platforms like Prime Video and Hotstar. Again, for basic usage, the display is plenty modern, and users should not have any issues while watching content or playing light games.

Micromax In 2c Review: Cameras

The Micromax In 2c has a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor accompanied by a depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with support for HD video recording on both the primary camera and the selfie camera.

Although the phone has a dual-camera setup, it is like having just a single camera, as the secondary camera's only job is to help the primary camera in the portrait mode to help get the depth-of-field-like effect. While this can also be achieved using software, Micromax seems to be using a dedicated camera to market the In 2c as a dual-camera device.

The primary 8MP camera on the Micromax In 2c takes average shots in day-light lighting conditions. However, most of the photos, even in good lighting situation just looks smooth and does not offer any sort of detailing in the image.

The same also applies to the selfie camera. The Micromax In 2c takes pictures that just look smooth and washed out. If your primary concern while buying a smartphone is the camera performance, then it is best to spend a bit more and get a smartphone with a better camera system.

Micromax In 2c Review: Performance

The Micromax In 2c is powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC with a 1.8GHz clock speed. The smartphone offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB memory cards. The Unisoc T610 scored 345 points on Geekbench 5 single-core performance and 1078 points on multi-core performance.

Similarly, the Micromax In 2c scores slightly over 2,00,000 points, which makes this one of the most powerful smartphones at this price point. Do note that, although the Unisoc T610 is a powerful (in its class) processor, it is not an efficient one. In fact, while running the AnTuTu benchmark, the smartphone got pretty hot.

Micromax In 2c can easily handle games like Candy Crush Saga without any issue. While you can also play like COD: Mobile or BGMI on Micromax In 2c at lower graphics settings, as the phone is not meant for those kinds of tasks. The phone can handle normal day-to-day tasks like video streaming, social media scrolling, and web browsing without any issue.

Micromax In 2c Review: Software And Connectivity

Micromax In 2c ships with stock Android 11 OS, and there is no information on the Android 12 update. The key highlight of the Micromax In 2c is the software, as this device has the lowest number of bloatware that I have seen on any Android smartphone. It only has mandatory Google apps and nothing else.

In my testing, the UI felt smooth, and interestingly, the company has baked in the user manual in the settings menu, which is a bit uncommon. The only caveat about the software experience on the Micromax In 2c is that the phone is running on a slightly dated version of Android OS.

The device has two nano SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Not just that, the smartphone also supports VoWiFi. There is also dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support with Bluetooth 5.0. Hence, when it comes to wireless connectivity, the Micromax In 2c offers best-in-class specs.

I have been testing the Micromax In 2c with an Airtel SIM card, and I did not notice any issue when it comes to cellular reception or calls quality. The network reception on the Micromax In 2c was similar to smartphones that cost twice or even thrice.

Micromax In 2c Review: Battery Life

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Micromax In 2c with support for 10W fast charging, and you get the charger in the box. The device takes around three hours to fully charge (0 to 100 percent), and if you use the smartphone while charging, the speed will further depreciate. Once fully charged, the smartphone can easily last for more than a day for an average user.

While the Micromax In 2c has a decent-sized battery, the company should have offered a slightly faster-charging solution. As the phone uses a 10W fast charging tech, the device actually stays cool even while charging, which is an advantage for sure.

Micromax In 2c Review: Verdict

Battery life and stock Android OS are the strong pillars of the Micromax In 2c. The device does have a good-performing processor that can easily handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issue. While the phone just offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, there should have been another model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Micromax In 2c is for those, who are getting their first smartphone and wants a device with above-average battery life and ad-free UI. This is also a great backup smartphone that does not break the bank.