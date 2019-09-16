Motorola E6s: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

And, it's the Chinese manufacturers that are constantly evolving the budget smartphone segment. But, that doesn't mean that the other players are left behind.

Motorola, which is known for its value for money smartphones with stock Android experience, has brought its new player in the field. Called E6s, the latest entrant is a well-packaged smartphone. Priced at Rs. 7,999, the handset comes with a stock Android UI, dual-rear cameras, an HD+ display, and a removable 3,000 mAh battery.

We were present at the launch event and got to use the device for a while. based on our brief usage, we are sharing our initial impression of the Motorola E6s.

Motorola E6s: The Good

HD+ Display With U-Notch

Motorola has used an HD+ display on the E6s that measures 6.1-inches. It comes with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution, 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

The u-notch that houses the selfie camera is small and the bezels are also narrow (except for the chin). At first glance, the display looks decent.

Viewing angles seems good and so do the brightness levels. It is not as crisp as AMOLED panels but it justifies for what you pay.

As this is an HD+ panel, you will be able to stream 720p videos on platforms like YouTube. We are yet to test its performance under direct sunlight and with downloaded HD files. We will be giving feedback on the display performance in the coming days.

Dedicated MicroSD Card Slot

The handset has been announced in 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. But, unlike the current trend of hybrid microSD card slots, Motorola has opted for a dedicated microSD card slot. This allows for dual-SIM usage alongside a microSD card.

The internal memory of the device is expandable to up to 512GB which is sufficient for day-to-day usage. It is good to see that the company has offered a conventional storage expansion on its budget handset. However, we would have appreciated if the company introduced a higher storage variant as well.

Dual-Rear Cameras

For optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera module at the rear. The sensor includes a 13MP primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

The cameras come with a usual vertically alignment (on the top left) with an LED flash. It offers various shooting modes such as HDR, Face Beauty, Panorama, and Bokeh.

Notably, you can adjust the blur intensity manually. The camera seems to do a good job in daylight situations. It delivers well on clarity and color reproduction.

There is no dedicated Night Mode, but considering the price point, it wouldn't be fair to expect such features. We still need to test the camera thoroughly and will save our verdict for later.

Removable Back Cover

This is another welcome feature that Motorola has offered on its latest entrant. While the smartphones today offer a non-removable battery setup, the Motorola E6s comes with a removable setup.

This saves you from the hassle of complicated battery replacement process with non-removable back covers. Another advantage is that you can carry an extra battery and swap it with the discharged ones. This comes in handy while traveling.

As for the quality of the rear panel, it is made out of decent plastic material. And we will have to give it to the company to design a lightweight smartphone that feels quite handy to hold. The design is similar to the Nokia 2.2 that was launched a few months ago.

Motorola E6s: The Bad

Underpowered Processor

Motorola E6s is powered by an octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. This is an entry-level chipset which is used by some popular budget smartphones like the Realme C2 and the Redmi 6.

While this is a decent chipset for affordable devices, an upgraded SoC would have been appreciated. As for the performance, the MediaTek P22 is suitable for daily tasks like web surfing, HD video playback, and gaming as well.

It can render high-end games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG but in medium settings. We will be testing the processor performance in the coming days. So stay tuned for the comprehensive review.

Smaller Battery

While the majority of smartphones offer a 4,000 mAh battery nowadays, the Motorola E6s is backed by a smaller 3,000 mAh battery unit.

As per the company, the smaller unit is packed for a lightweight form factor. In my opinion, it has done the trick but on the compromise of a stronger unit.

With minimal usage, we can expect the battery to give a backup of around half a day. You might need to plug in a charger after moderate or extensive usage which includes HD video playback and graphics-intensive gameplay for longer durations.

We can't comment on the accurate backup, however, we will be testing the battery performance in the coming days.

No Smudge Resistance

The Moto E6s is no doubt a decent looking handset and both the color variants are quite appealing. But, what disappoints is that the rear panel is an instant fingerprint magnet.

The moment you pick up the handset, you can see it getting dirty. So, using a case becomes a necessity. Thankfully, the retail box ships with a soft TPU case, so you don't have to shell out some extra bucks.

Motorola E6s: X Factor

Stock Android UI

This is one of the USP's of the new Motorola handset. Stock Android has been my personal favorite and I believe there is a wide audience that favors this UI. What's good is that it doesn't come pre-loaded with any bloatware or third party applications.

It's the neatest UI, moreover, the presence of a stock Android means timely Android updates. As for the Android version, it comes with an Android 9 Pie OS and offers various user-friendly features such as Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and gesture-based navigations.

Coming to the security features, you get all standard safety measures present in an Android smartphone such as Face Unlock, Pattern/Pin lock, and fingerprint scanner housed within the ‘Moto' branding at the rear.

Hit Or A Miss?

The Motorola E6s is a neatly designed smartphone that offers a decent set of hardware. It doesn't come as a surprise that the sub Rs. 10K segment is primarily dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Honor.

However, with the launch of the E6s, Motorola might get a chance in this category. At an asking price of Rs. 7,999, a dual-camera setup, removable back cover, and stock Android experience are what you get. This seems a fair deal if a budget smartphone is what you need for basic day-to-day tasks.