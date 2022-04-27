Realme GT 2 5G Review: Can It Take On The Latest Flagships?

The Realme GT 2 5G comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is a generation older than the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. It also includes premium cameras, an upgraded battery setup, and a stylish design. That said, the phone also has a few downsides to it. I've discussed the pros, cons, and everything the phone has to offer in this review.

Realme GT 2 5G Design: Environment-Friendly And Stylish

The Realme GT 2 5G packs a couple of industry-first features in terms of design. This includes the environment-friendly build by popular designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has also designed a few other Realme flagships. The phone is built on biopolymer, which is made from resources like paper pulp. It is one of the best aspects of the Realme GT 2 5G, which is both environment-friendly and stylish at the same time.

I've reviewed the Steel Black color variant and the phone is available in Paper White, Paper Green, and Titanium Blue colors as well. The overall design is sleek, but I felt the device to be a big huge. This makes it uncomfortable for single-hand use. Plus, the phone is also a tad bit heavy.

Realme GT 2 5G Display: Delivers An Immersive Experience

The Realme GT 2 5G flaunts a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with 100 percent P3 color gamut and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display also includes a fingerprint sensor, which offers speedy security for the phone.

I used the Realme GT 2 5G for a wide range of activities, including playing games, watching videos, casual browsing, and so on. The display with its super-narrow bezels offers an immersive viewing experience. Plus, the thousands of levels of brightness levels ensure the phone adapts according to the external light, which is another plus point. Overall, the display of the smartphone is smooth and immersive, making it a perfect flagship experience.

Realme GT 2 5G Cameras: The Best Part Of The Phone

The camera on the Realme GT 2 5G is what I loved the most about the phone. It ships with a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro lens. Realme has brought in the ProLight imaging technology to the device, which delivers sharper images with reduced noise.

You also get several other features with the Realme GT 2 5G camera, which include Bokeh, Street mode, Night mode, Ultra Macro, and so on. I clicked a wide range of photos on the Realme GT 2 5G, including portrait shots, night photos, street photos, and a few on the dedicated 50MP lens. The results have been life-like, clear shots.

Users can also explore more with dedicated photo and video editing apps that come in-built on the Realme UI experience. Apps like SoLoop let you edit photos and videos that are ready to go on social media. Filters and other such tools are widely available, which further make the Realme GT 2 5G cameras ready for modern needs.

Realme GT 2 5G Benchmark Performance Evaluation

The Realme GT 2 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset backed by 12GB RAM, which can be further expanded up to another 7GB. The phone reviewed here comes with 256GB storage but doesn't include a microSD card for further memory expansion.

I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine just how powerful is the Realme GT 2 5G. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench test, where the Realme GT 2 5G scored 1134 in single-core and 3249 in multi-core tests. I also ran the 3D Mark benchmark to determine the phone's GPU and other capabilities. The phone secured an overall score of 5680 points.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G had secured 924 and 3085 points in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. This makes the Realme GT 2 5G quite a powerful phone. The 3D Mark score also suggests that it can handle heavy apps like graphics-heavy games seamlessly.

Realme GT 2 5G Real-Life Performance: A Complete Flagship Experience

The real-life performance of the Realme GT 2 5G has also been top-notch. Realme has also included a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Plus, which is 30 percent larger than its predecessor. This ensures the phone doesn't heat, despite running multiple apps or heavy apps - a feature I came to love.

Heating is one of the main issues I face with smartphones, especially while gaming. This doesn't seem to be the issue with the Realme GT 2 5G. Be it video streaming, browsing, or even playing heavy games - the Realme phone doesn't disappoint. Plus, the Realme UI brings in a couple of preloaded apps and features, which enhances the overall Android 12 experience.

Another worthy mention is the overall audio quality of the Realme GT 2 5G, which includes a dual-stereo system with Dolby Atmos. With or without headphones, the overall audio experience is top-notch. All in all, the Realme GT 2 5G offers the best audio, video, and performance you can ask from a smartphone.

Realme GT 2 5G Battery: Powerful Enough

This brings us to the battery of the Realme GT 2 5G, which includes a 5,000 mAh reservoir paired with 65W SuperDart charging support. The battery can easily outnumber the competition, letting you use the phone for long hours without needing a second charge.

That said, I found the battery to drain a bit faster while on video calls. But that's still negligible, considering the fast-charging technology the phone brings in. the 65W SuperDart charge support ensures you have a minimum of 70 percent charge in less than 20 minutes.

Realme GT 2 5G Verdict: A Flagship In A Budget

The Realme GT 2 5G is designed keeping a flagship experience in mind, while also being considerate about the budget. I loved the cameras and the display on the smartphone, which catered to most of my needs. The overall processor performance and the battery doesn't disappoint either. This also brings us to compare the Realme GT 2 5G with the Pro variant.

To note, the Realme GT 2 Pro includes the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and several other advanced features, which are made evident by its price tag. If you're looking for a flagship phone in this budget, I would recommend the Realme GT 2 5G. If your budget permits, you can always check out the Pro variant.