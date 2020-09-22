Just In
Realme Narzo 20: The Good, The Bad, The X Factor
Earlier this year, Realme unwrapped its new budget smartphone series dubbed Narzo. The company then introduced the Narzo 10 lineup which offered some top quality hardware for a reasonable price tag. Now, the successor to this series has been announced in the Indian market in the form of the Narzo 20.
The Realme Narzo 20 series has three models which include the Realme Narzo 20A and the Narzo 20 Pro besides the standard variant. The company has packed some upgraded hardware compared to the previous-generation models and still kept the pricing on the reasonable side. The standard Narzo 20 is launched with features like a 48MP AI triple camera, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a big 6,000 mAh battery. In this article, we are doing a first impression of the handset and will be listing down the good, bad, and the X factor of the handset.
Realme Narzo 20: The Good
48MP AI Triple Rear Camera
The Realme Narzo 20 is packed with a square-shaped triple-lens camera setup which has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is paired up with an 8MP sensor which has an f/2.25 aperture with 119-degree FoV, and a macro sensor. The rear camera offers HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Slow-Motion, Time-Lapse, and Ultra Macro shooting modes. It also has a dedicated Night Mode for low-light shots.
The device gets an 8MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The front camera also clicks images in HDR mode and clicks software-based bokeh effects. In our initial impressions, the cameras seem to do a good job overall. But we still need to test the imaging capabilities of this handset to its full potential. We will be giving feedback in our detailed review of the Narzo 20 soon.
Mid-Range processor, Dedicated MicroSD Card Slot
The Realme Narzo 20 is packed with the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is based on 12nm architecture. The smartphone is launched with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configuration. The device also has support for up to 256GB microSD card. What's worth mentioning here is the device ships with a dedicated microSD slot. This means you can use two SIM card and a microSD card simultaneously.
The MediaTek's Helio G series is dedicated towards gaming. And we have tested a few games initially and got a good gaming experience. However, we haven't tested it with prolonged and extensive gaming yet, but the initial impression indicates a lag-free performance. It remains to be seen if there are any heating issues in the future.
Realme Narzo 20: The Bad
Big Display But HD+ Resolution
The Realme Narzo 20 has a big 6.5-inch display which is an IPS LCD panel. The device sports a waterdrop notch and delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.It has an aspect ratio of 20:9. While the panel is big, it misses on a higher FHD resolution. The viewing experience on a high-resolution panel would have been immersive. While the Narzo 20's display is good in terms of colour production and viewing angles, we would have appreciated a higher resolution.
Bit Bulky Form Factor
The Realme Narzo 20 brings a new ‘Victory' design where the rear panel has a textured gradient surface that reflects different patterns with light falling on it. While the design looks appealing, the handset has a slight bulk to it, making single hand usage a hassle. But thanks to the matte texture, the grip is good and the device doesn't slip away from the hands easily.
The device has both volume and the power keys at the right panel. The USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille are mounted at the bottom. The device gets a physical fingerprint scanner on the back for biometric authentication.
Realme Narzo 20: The X Factor
Huge 6,000mAh Battery
The biggest highlight of the Realme Narzo 20 is the massive 6,000 mAh battery unit. That's not it, the budget handset also comes with 18W fast charging support. So you not only get a handset with a big battery that supposedly should last more than a day but also faster charging speeds. We will be testing the battery backup and charging speeds in the coming days. Stay tuned with us for the detailed review of the Realme Narzo 20.
