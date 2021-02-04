Just In
Realme X7 Pro First Impressions: 5G-Ready Chipset, 65W Fast-Charging Make It Worth?
Realme has announced two new 5G-ready smartphones in India in the sub-30k price segment. The new smartphones- Realme X7 Pro and the X7 are powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity chipsets, feature 64MP quad-lens rear cameras, and flaunt higher refresh rate panels. The X7 Pro borrows the crazy fast 65W fast-charge technology from Oppo and flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel. The smartphone will be available in the lone 8GB+128GB variant at Rs. 29,990 by 10th Feb, 12:00 pm onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.
The Realme X7, on the other hand, features a 90Hz refresh rate panel AMOLED display and comes equipped with a 50W fast-charging support. Available in two variants, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs. 21,999 (8GB+128GB) and will be up for sale on 12th Feb, 12:00 pm onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.
Notably, the new Realme smartphones will lock horns with the likes of the Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Vivo 20 Pro and the widely popular OnePlus Nord. We spent some time with the Realme X7 Pro and here are our first impressions of this 5G-ready smartphone.
Sleek, Lightweight But Boring
The X7 Pro is one of the lightest 6.5-inch smartphones in its category. The phone weighs 184 grams and has a thickness of 8.5mm. The curved edges rest comfortably on the palm and good ergonomics make the Realme X7 Pro almost perfect for one-hand use. Both the front and back of the device feature glass panels and are highly reflective and fingerprint magnet. We are testing the Mystic Black color variant of the X7 Pro and it looks pretty ordinary. I think both the handsets in the X7series could have been a little more premium for their price.
6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
Realme has offered a good overall display on the X7 Pro. The 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel is vivid and produces rich colors. The display is also extremely fluid, thanks to the impressive 120Hz refresh rate which makes UI navigation, and scrolling your Twitter, mailbox, and Instagram timeline a buttery smooth experience.
And most importantly, the display is bright and does not feel dull even under harsh lighting. With 4096-level brightness adjustment points, the E3 AMOLED panel on the X7 Pro gets fairly bright to offer a comfortable user-experience even under bright sunlight. Realme claims that the AMOLED panel offers 800nits brightness under sunlight and has a native peak brightness of an impressive 1200nits.
64MP Quad-Lens Rear Camera Configuration
The X7 Pro's camera setup reminds me of the Realme 7 Pro's quad-lens camera system. The new device also offers a 64MP primary camera but the Sony IMX682 sensor is now swapped by the IMX686 sensor. What this means is that the X7 Pro can shoot 4k 60fps videos, thanks to the capable MTK Dimensity 1000+ chipset. And that's about it, the remaining camera configuration remains similar, i.e. 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (FOV 119°, f/2.25, 5P lens), 2MP macro lens (4cm focus, f/2.4), and a 2MP B&W Portrait Camera with narrow f/2.4 aperture.
Camera Performance
Since it is the same camera configuration, the camera output only marginally differs due to slight changes in camera software processing. The 64MP high-resolution shots look crisp and show a wide dynamic range. The 16MP pixel-binned daylight shots also look pretty good. The HDR works well and the AI Scene enhancement-mode brings out more vividness in the shots you capture. The 4k 60fps videos are very clean and full of details. As far as wide-angle camera performance is concerned, the results show high distortion at corners. We will talk more about the camera performance in our full review.
Hardware And Software
The X7 Pro draws power from the MediaTek's latest flagship CPU- Dimesnsity 1000+, which we have also tested on the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G. It's a fairly capable chipset with four Cortex A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz to handle number-crunching tasks and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz to take care of light processing jobs. The 7nm chipset has the Mali-G77 MP9 GPU to render graphics and supports various advanced features such as Wi-Fi 6, Dual Channel Acceleration + Dual Wi-Fi Acceleration for better network stability, AV1 video decoding format, and more.
The Realme X7 Pro also has a very effective tactile engine that offers precise and subtle haptic feedback. I also found the ultra-thin in-screen fingerprint scanner fast and accurate.
Realme UI 1.0 Based On Android 10
The chipset is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x four-channel RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The X7 Pro lacks microSD card expansion so you have to manage only with the available built-in storage. As for software, the Realme X7 Pro is still stuck on the Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi networks, and all major audio codecs including SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC.
4,500mAh Battery And 65W Fast-Charging Support
Similar to the Realme 7 Pro, the X7 Pro also features the 65W fast-charging support, which can recharge the phone's 4,500 mAh battery from flat to 100% in less than 35 minutes. Realme ships the 65W SuperDart charger in the box along with USB Type-C charging cable and a crystal clear silicone case for the X7 Pro.
Should You Consider Buying The Realme X7 Pro?
Realme X7 Pro seems like a good overall package for its price (Rs. 29,999). The vivid 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, 5G-enabled chipset, and the 65W fast-charging technology make for a good mid-ranger. The phone's design could have been more attractive but it gets the ergonomics right which results in a comfortable handling experience.
Most importantly, Realme should have been more experimental with the quad-camera setup. The same old 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera configuration feels outdated in today's time, especially when the overall results fail to leave a positive impression.
We will evaluate the X7 Pro's camera, battery, display, and processing/multitasking performance in detail in our full review.
