Samsung Galaxy M31 New Leak Confirms Display, Battery, And Other Features Reviews oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to expand its Galaxy M series with the launch of the Galaxy M31. The successor to the Galaxy M30s has been doing rounds online lately revealing bits of information now and then. The device was recently leaked with a 64MP rear camera. Now, some more details on its hardware have been revealed over the web.

The Samsung Galaxy M31's display, battery, and variants have been tipped by 91Mobile. The publication has learned from retail sources that the device will be launched with an AMOLED display measuring 6.4-inches. It will be an Infinity-U panel with a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera.

The report suggests that the upcoming handset will be equipped with a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor which also powers its predecessor. It is said to arrive in two different RAM and storage configurations including 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

It is currently unknown up to how much the expandable storage the device will offer and if it will launch with a dedicated microSD card or not. The smartphone will launch with the latest Android 10 OS and will feature One UI 2.0 skin on top. This has been suggested by the previous leaks as well.

The report also suggests a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Currently, it's the Asus ROG Phone II which uses this size of the battery. It's fast charging capabilities are yet to be disclosed. The report has suggested only the aforementioned hardware.

The other features of the Galaxy M31 such as the camera were recently suggested via a leak. The handset is said to launch with an L-shaped quad-camera setup which will pack a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor.

While the other cameras are unspecified, we can expect an ultra-wide-angle sensor paired with a macro sensor and a depth lens. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date of the Galaxy M31. However, with the intensity of leaks increasing every day, we can expect an imminent launch.

Best Mobiles in India