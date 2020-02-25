Tecno Camon 15 Pro: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

The Good

Pop-Up Selfie Camera And Quad Rear Camera Setup

The most interesting thing about this smartphone is its front camera, which features a 32MP AI pop-up camera for selfies and videos. The front camera comes with different modes, such as beauty, AI shot, super night, and wide selfie. While, at the back, the smartphone features the quad-camera set up. It includes 48MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and there's a lens for low light conditions. The night shot lens arrives with an f/1.79 large aperture, which the company says can provide a good photograph at night.

On the quality front, both rear and front camera seems pretty decent at this price point. We also captured some selfies, and it looks good. But, there is some noise when zooming in. The smartphones offer good detailing when it (photos) captures with a rear camera. The rear camera includes Bokeh and Panorama mode.

The images we clicked from the rear camera in daylight are vibrant. However, we didn't get a chance to check the camera's performance at night. So, we wanted you to wait for some time, as we will evaluate its performance in the coming days.

Premium Plastic Body With Full HD+Display

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with plastic material at the back. The smartphone will be available in two colors, such as ice jadeite and opal white. We got the former which seems very premium and looks good in hands. The curved edges allow you a good grip, but it is a bit heavy. In addition, you'll get power and volume rocker on the right side of the smartphone. There is a 3-in 1 multi-card slot on the left side. The back panel houses the quad-camera setup. Besides, there's a fingerprint scanner and the company's logo at the panel.

The rear panel is prone to fingerprint smudges, due to its glossy finish. So, we would suggest using it with a cover. In fact, the company is also providing a transparent back case in the retail box.

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+display without any notch as the device comes up with a pop-up selfie camera. This is the first smartphone from the company which comes with a pop-up selfie camera. The screen sports 2340 x 1080 FHD+ resolution and 91.2 percent screen body ratio. It offers 480 nits of brightness. Overall, the display produces sufficient brightness in the afternoon. It also provides good viewing angles.

4,000 mAh Battery And Helio P35 Processor

The Camon 15 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, which can last for one day without any heavy usage as per the company claims. The smartphone comes with a 10W charger and power-saving mode.

On the connectivity front, the Tecno Camon 15 Pro supports Dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, micro USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Further, the device features the Helio P35 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which you can further expand via microSD card.

Now, this might create some issue for the Tecno Camon 15 Pro as Xiaomi is offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage with Redmi Note 8 at Rs.12,999. The smartphone support is powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy M30s provides the same specification at Rs. 14,999. Besides, there's a 6000 mAh battery and 15W Type-C charging support.

The Bad

Bit Bulky And Smudge Prone

There is no doubt that the company has put a lot of effort in terms of design, and this is the first smartphone by the company that comes with a pop-selfie camera. But still, you cannot operate it with one hand, due to its weight. Besides, the newly launched smartphone comes with a glossy finish, which means that it attracts fingerprint smudges. However, the company is offering a transparent case with this smartphone for its protection.

Highly Priced

Another thing that we didn't like about the Tecno Camon 15 Pro is its pricing when compared to the Honor 9X or the Realme X. The Honor 9X is priced at Rs. 13,999 and offers a pop-up selfie camera module. While the Realme X is available at Rs. 14,999 and features pop-up selfie camera along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. We also believe that other smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Samsung are offering better features and specifications at this price point.

The X-Factor

HiOS 6.0.1 based On Android 10

The smartphone runs Android 10, which seems a good move by the company, as currently, very few smartphone companies are providing Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. Besides, the smartphone comes with pre-loaded apps like GT Music, Share Chat, Palm Store, and AHA Games. The smartphone performs very well during our usage. There were no major lags while opening multiple apps. We also got a chance to play some inbuilt games like puzzle pets.

Our Take

