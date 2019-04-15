Xiaomi Redmi Go review: Worth every penny

Design

The smartphone comes with a plastic body but has a sturdy built. It has rounded corners and curved edges that make for a compact an ergonomic handset. Redmi Go can easily fit in one hand and pocket, thanks to its compact design. The front panel has three capacitive buttons for Home, Back and for inbuilt features or apps.

The volume rockers and power button are on the right side of the smartphone, while two Nano-SIM and one microSD card are placed on the left. The 3.5mm headphone jack is positioned at the top while a microphone, micro-USB charging port, and speaker grille are at the bottom.

There is an 8MP camera along with an LED flash at the back. You will also find Xiaomi branding towards the bottom. However, there is no fingerprint scanner and any kind of biometric security in this smartphone.

Overall Redmi Go looks good in hands, will give you premium feel at this price point.

Display

Up front, the device sports a 5-inch HD (1280 × 720p) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It features 2.5 curved glass along with considerable bezels on the top and bottom. The display panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 which means it can handle accidental drops and light smudges.

During my time with the smartphone, I found the display works fine for almost all the tasks. It is quite responsive, bright and color reproduction is also good.

In fact, Redmi Go can also stream high-quality videos. But you shouldn't expect much from the display.

Another impressive thing about this smartphone is that the device offers two Nano SIM and MicroSD card on the left side and this seems interesting because most of the company are launching smartphones with hybrid dual SIM slots even on higher prices.

Camera Performance

The Xiaomi's Redmi Go comes with an 8MP rear camera with an aperture of f / 2.0 and supports autofocus. On the front side, you'll find a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The cameras can record videos which go up to 1080p, 30fps. It has features like Auto HDR and AI Beautify mode for selfies lovers.

The new smartphone can take good images in daylight from the rear camera. However, the camera is not very good at absorbing light in unfavorable conditions and you might end up with dark photos in low light. Overall both cameras did a decent job in daylight but the performance in low light is questionable.

Hardware, Software, Battery and Connectivity

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with 1 GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable via microSD to up to 128GB. As it has dedicated microSD storage slot on the left side. We didn't find any lags while using the smartphone.

Notably, Redmi Go can easily handle light games and photo editing software like Picsart, etc. However, you wouldn't want to play PUBG or Nova on this phone as it will fail to keep up with the pace of the gameplay. But still considering the price point it would be criminal to ask for high-end gaming.

On the software front, the Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) which offers near-stock Android experience. The device comes with some pre-installed apps like Amazon, Facebook Lite, Mint Browser, Mint Launcher, the MIUI Cleaner app, the MIUI file explorer, and Mi Drop.

The Mint launcher offers you themes, customization options for home layout and reduces the icon size. The Redmi Go seems good for basic internet browsing, calls, messages, and social media browsing.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go supports 3000mAh battery which can easily last for an entire day on a single charge. The battery backup is even better than some smartphones like Samsung J2 Core. With light to moderate usage, the smartphone can even last for more than two days which is pretty impressive.

On the connectivity front, the Redmi Go supports 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM, and micro USB port. Overall, Redmi Go will not disappoint you on the performance front in the budget price-point.

Conclusion

The Redmi Go is ideal for users who are looking to buy an entry-level smartphone. The near stock Android UI combined with Qualcomm CPU and 3,000mAh battery is enough for almost all the day-to-day task. In fact, Redmi Go is offering decent performance like it is good for taking calls, checking emails and switching apps, etc.

But there is no doubt that the smartphone struggles in the camera department and you cannot play heavy games.