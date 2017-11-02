Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Impression: Redmi's selfie snapper!

Leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Y1 which is no different from the performance-centric devices launched by the brand. However, Xiaomi wants to match up to its competitors in India who have been revealing camera and selfie centric devices one after the other.

Xiaomi certainly wants to explore the segment for itself and with the intention, it has come up with the Redmi Y1. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is priced at INR 8999 for the 3GB RAM 32GB storage variant and INR 10,999 for the 4GB 64GB variant.

We will give you an overview of all the aspects of the smartphone.

Specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435! Redmi Y1 has a metal uni-body and boasts a 5.5-inch IPS HD Display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz. The handset gets 3GB of RAM coupled with 32GB ROM. The smartphone support microSD card for memory expansion to 256 GB. Redmi Y1 runs Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone runs MIUI customized user interface. The smartphone has a 16MP front camera with a single LED flash. The rear camera is a 13MP snapper and it also gets a single LED flash. The device has a 3080mAh battery. Form factor: A bit heavy yet comfortable to use! Redmi Y1 has rounded edges on the sides. The front panel of the device comprises of three touch capacitive buttons which are respectively for switching to the home screen, to the previous screen and for multitasking. The front camera along with the earpiece and ambient light sensors rests on top. The volume rockers and lock/unlock toggle is on the right side edge while the SIM tray is on the left side. The rear panel of the handset has the primary camera at the top left corner with LED flash right next to it. The fingerprint sensor rests in the center of the rear panel. The speaker grill lies at the base edge surrounding the micro USB 2.0 port while the top edge houses the 3.5 mm audio jack. Redmi Y1 offers a comfortable grip which makes it easy to hold in hands and use with one hand as well. Although it's a bit of a challenge to reach every corner of the smartphone while using it with just one hand. Camera: Responds well in low light conditions Redmi Y1 has a front facing camera which responds quite well in low light conditions and captures well saturated and well-lit pictures. It certainly captures great pictures for the price point it has been introduced in the country. The rear camera is a 13MP snapper with phase detection autofocus which is pretty quick. The rear camera is not as keen on quality as much the front camera is and hence the quality of the images is compromised. However, this does not mean that the quality is extremely low, it still is one of the most competing rear cameras in the price segment. The low light performance of both front and rear camera are also great. Performance: Quick switching between apps! Although it would be too early to judge the performance of the device I can assure you that the device will perform smoothly. Switching between apps was quick and also apps opened up without too much of a lag. Of course, an elaborate and extensive performance test is due for the device but the first impression it left was satisfactory enough.