5 best music widgets for Android

Ubiquity Music Widget

With KWGT (Kustom Widgets) being a game-changer, Ubiquity offers a simple experience. It doesn't use Kustom's editor. Its style has minimal features that you let draw from album art, with other properties that may hinder contrast with a light wallpaper. Explore and choose the one that fits your screen best.

Melodi

Built for Kustom, this widget pack has 17 widgets made from Komponents (widgets in Kustom), meaning it can be used across both Kustom apps. It's simple, offering only two settings - resizing and color change. The widgets are diverse and innovative.

Material Music Komponent

Based on Kustom again, and has three widgets. They come in Large, Regular, and Compact sizes. Material Music has easy controls. Colour changing can be done to different parts of each widget and blends seamlessly with Android's material design.

KMusic and KMusic 2

KMusic has widgets based on popular music apps - Spotify, Apple Music, Play Music. It has originals as well. Since KMusic doesn't have Komponents (it's layered), it can be highly customised. However, you'll have to explore quite a lot and it doesn't come too easy. KMusic 2 is fresher and more compact. These apps require a lot of exploring, and excellent if you take your widgets seriously.

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker

KWGT offers a universe of customized widgets. Ranging from digital, analog clocks to weather, text, battery etc. Its variety is wide and encompassing all smartphone areas. Music widgets are especially nicer and allow for integration of different extensions as mentioned above. However, its size is daunting. You get skins, custom fonts, colors, shapes, 3D transformations, Status Bar notifications, and plenty enough to keep you engaged.