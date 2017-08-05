YouTube Music now allows users to save songs and albums offline

Google had launched an upgrade for YouTube Music that allows users to download songs, albums, and playlists for listening offline.

This is not the first time YouTube is allowing users to save content offline. Users can already save their favorite videos offline in the YouTube app on Android and iOS. Even YouTube Music allowed users to download music through offline mixtape feature. However, both the features gave little control to users regarding the content they could download.

Users can now easily download music using the YouTube Music app. All that you need to do is tap on the menu icon next to a song and hit "Save Offline". The app will then ask you if you want to download the music or the video. In case you wish to save the video, you will have an option regarding the quality that the saved video will feature.

YouTube had recently confirmed that YouTube Music will be merged with Google Play Music. It is still not clear whether YouTube Music will be absorbed in Google Play Music or vice-versa. Google may also come up with an entirely new service merging both the wings.

The merger has been welcomed by experts since having two similar services did not make much sense and users had to pay separately for using both. This also left users divided between the two services, which was not a healthy approach for Google. Combining both the services will not only bring together more subscribers for the new service but it will also attract new subscribers.

YouTube Music is not available in India, however, users can use a simple hack to get the app on their smartphones.