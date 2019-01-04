ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

70,000 Google Chromecast devices hacked to support PewDiePie win over T-series

Two hackers on Wednesday hacked at least 70,000 Google's Chromecast devices and flashed a message to subscribe to PewDiePie.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Social media is flooded with the news of war between YouTuber PewDiePie and Indian music channel T-series. It has been reported that T-series is about to cross the highest subscriber on YouTube soon. Currently, PewDiePie has 79 million and T-series have 78 million. A new report has come up on Wednesday, claiming that two hackers went out of the love for their favourite Youtuber PewDiePie and hacked at least 70,000 Google's Chromecast devices and flashed a message to subscribe to PewDiePie.

    70,000 Google Chromecast devices hacked to support PewDiePie

     

    "CastHack, Hacking Chromecasts/Google Homes/SmartTVs, Progress: 123141/123141 [100.00000%], Running for 1 hour, 4 minutes, 23 seconds, SUBSCRIBE TO PEWDIEPIE," said the message.

    After hacking the devices, both the hackers when on social media with twitter handles @HackerGiraffe and @j3ws3r and pointed out the vulnerabilities of their devices.

    "If you came here because you're a victim of #CastHack, then know that your Chromecast/SmartTV/GoogleHome is exposed to the public internet, and is leaking sensitive information related to your device and home," they posted on their handles.

    The hack was made possible because of the badly configured routers. The hackers found the streaming devices which are exposed to the public internet to rename the device's Wi-Fi name. They have also played PewDiePie's video on the hacked devices.

    This is not the first time hackers are doing this. Earlier, hackers cracked into the Wall Street Journal website to promote the YouTube channel of PewDiePie, the Swedish video-game streamer and vlogger. A hacker had also cracked into 50,000 printers and printed a message to subscribe to PewDiePie's channel.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue