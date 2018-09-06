ACT Fibernet join hands with Flipkart, to offer 1500 GB data on smart TV purchases

The fiber-focused wired broadband internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet, today announced its partnership with Flipkart to offer Fiber broadband plans to smart TV buyers on the e-commerce platform.

Under this partnership, ACT Fibernet will be providing broadband plans to smart TV buyers on Flipkart.

ACT Fibernet has also launched the 'smart tv a smart choice' plan under which, customers purchasing any smart TV on Flipkart will be able to enjoy exciting offers and discounts on the company's internet broadband plans.

Under the new offer, the company will offer every eligible customer, upon purchase of a six months subscription, two months free internet subscription with an additional 1500 GB data and a free wireless router.

However, this offer is valid on all Smart TV purchases made on Flipkart starting from 3rd September 2018 to 30th November 2018 across all 15 cities where the company operates.

How to avail the offer:

1 Customer to provide proof of purchase - Flipkart Order ID, Flipkart Invoice date along with Name, Mobile, Email, Complete 2 Address on ACT website https://www.actcorp.in/flipkart-offer.

2 ACT Fibernet will verify the purchase with Flipkart and outcall the customer, confirm the offer, check for feasibility in customer location and proceed with the installation.

3 ACT Fibernet to provide a new connection within a period of 10 working days and offer should be redeemed before 31st December 2018. The customer is also free to choose any other offer from ACT Fibernet that is currently available in their respective market.

To recall the company has introduced special internet broadband plans for Mi LED TV users.

Under that offer every Mi LED TV users will get 1-month free trial of high-speed internet plans, a post which they will be eligible for special offers on the plans. Further, on opting for advance plans, users can enjoy two months free subscription along with 1000 GB extra data limit valid till 31 December 2018.