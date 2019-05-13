ACT Fibernet launches three broadband plan in Ahmedabad: Here are the details News oi-Priyanka Dua The company has launched its fiber broadband services in Jaipur

After partnering with ZEE5, India's largest fiber- focussed wired broadband Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet has now launched its services in Ahmedabad.

The company has also tweeted the same through its official Twitter handle saying, "@ACTFibernet expands its amazing internet services to Ahmedabad. Are you ready to experience entertainment with ACT Fibernet?".

Besides the company has launched three plans where you can get internet speed up to 100Mbps to 300Mbps and after the exhaustion of FUP data, the speed will throttled to 1Mbps to 3Mbps.

The plan starts at Rs. 749 ACT Advantage in which user will get 100Mbps speed, 500 GB monthly data limit (Download + Upload) and the user will get 1Mbps speed after the exhaustion.

The Rs. 999 ACT Lighting offers speed up to 150 Mbps, 1000 GB data and Post FUP speed will be throttled down to 2 Mbps. Lastly ACT Remarkable where the user will get internet speed up to 300 Mbps along with 2500 GB data. However, after FUP user will receive 3 Mbps speed at Rs.1899.

To recall, in March this year the company has also launched its fiber broadband services in Jaipur where the user will get 100 Mbps speed with 500 GB FUP limit, Likewise, ACT Gold plan will offer 150 Mbps with 1000 GB FUP limit.

In addition to this, customers subscribing to any of the broadband plans for a period of 6 months will get 1-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 300 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

Similarly, on subscribing any of the broadband plans for a period of 12 months customers will get 2-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 1200 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

Further, as an introductory offer, installation charges for ACT Fibernet's broadband connection will be waived for the first 30 days of launch.