ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ACT Fibernet launches three broadband plan in Ahmedabad: Here are the details

    The company has launched its fiber broadband services in Jaipur

    By
    |

    After partnering with ZEE5, India's largest fiber- focussed wired broadband Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet has now launched its services in Ahmedabad.

    ACT Fibernet launches three broadband plan in Ahmedabad: Here are the

     

    The company has also tweeted the same through its official Twitter handle saying, "@ACTFibernet expands its amazing internet services to Ahmedabad. Are you ready to experience entertainment with ACT Fibernet?".

    Besides the company has launched three plans where you can get internet speed up to 100Mbps to 300Mbps and after the exhaustion of FUP data, the speed will throttled to 1Mbps to 3Mbps.

    The plan starts at Rs. 749 ACT Advantage in which user will get 100Mbps speed, 500 GB monthly data limit (Download + Upload) and the user will get 1Mbps speed after the exhaustion.

    The Rs. 999 ACT Lighting offers speed up to 150 Mbps, 1000 GB data and Post FUP speed will be throttled down to 2 Mbps. Lastly ACT Remarkable where the user will get internet speed up to 300 Mbps along with 2500 GB data. However, after FUP user will receive 3 Mbps speed at Rs.1899.

    To recall, in March this year the company has also launched its fiber broadband services in Jaipur where the user will get 100 Mbps speed with 500 GB FUP limit, Likewise, ACT Gold plan will offer 150 Mbps with 1000 GB FUP limit.

    In addition to this, customers subscribing to any of the broadband plans for a period of 6 months will get 1-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 300 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

    Similarly, on subscribing any of the broadband plans for a period of 12 months customers will get 2-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 1200 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

    Further, as an introductory offer, installation charges for ACT Fibernet's broadband connection will be waived for the first 30 days of launch.

    Read More About: act fibernet broadband plans news
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue