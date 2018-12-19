Airtel Digital TV partners with QYOU Media to offer web series

QYOU Media today announced that it has partnered Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), to bring The Q India's 24/7 linear stream of digital-first content to Indian homes.

Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director - DTH, Bharti Airtel said: "We are constantly innovating to add greater value for customers and enhance their TV experience on our platform. We are always working towards bringing new content and relevant programming for our customers. With this partnership with QYOU Media, we aim to bring the growing trend of short-form video consumption to homes on their TV."

With this partnership, The Q India will continue to expand the viewership reach for its premium content coming from India's leading digital content creators.

The Q India is a 24/7 linear service stream of premium curated content that launched in December 2017 and is aimed at Young Indians (20-30 years).

Sunder Aaron, General Manager, and Co-Founder, The Q India comments: "Young Indians have been lacking a general entertainment brand or service that speaks directly to them. Our mission at The Q India is to address this need with a powerfully relevant service proposition that is entirely unique in the proposition, programming the best Indian video content from digital creators who are streaming across platforms. We are delighted to join Airtel, and happy that both platform and advertising partners are beginning to recognize the potential The Q India offers them to reach millions of Millennial and Gen Z digital savvy viewers in their sub base who are now able to enjoy India's best digital content through The Q India service."

Airtel Digital TV customers can now enjoy The Q India's exciting content that has been curated from top creators in the region, as part of their monthly DTH pack.