Airtel Xstream Box Vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Which One Should You Buy

Ahead of the Reliance Jio 4K set-top box rollout, Airtel has launched its Xstream Box which allows users to stream content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and 500 channels in 4K at Rs. 3,999. But, there is another device from ACT Fibernet that supports similar features at Rs. 4,499. So today, we are going to compare the Airtel Xstream Box and the ACT Stream TV 4K and tell you which one you should buy.

Airtel Xstream Box Vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Hardware and Specification

The Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android 9.0 Pie. It has two USB ports and one HDMI port. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity along with built-in Chromecast. You will also get a 2GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. Furthermore, the box comes with pre-installed apps and supports Google Play Store as well, letting users download more than 6000 apps.

The ACT Stream TV 4K device also runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. The device supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi (802.11ac). You will also get two USB 3.0 ports, a single Ethernet port, one HDMI port, and also a microSD card slot. Also, this device supports streaming apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Sony Liv. Besides, you can control the device with voice commands.

Airtel Xstream Box Vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Price

The Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs. 3999, and it is available on Flipkart and Airtel retail stores. It includes free one-year subscription worth Rs. 999 to all content available on its app and a one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. However, all existing Airtel Digital TV users can upgrade to Xstream Box by paying Rs. 2,249. Besides, Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers can access premium content as well.

On the other hand, ACT Stream TV 4K device is priced at Rs. 4,499 and is currently being available at a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500. But, there is a catch. This device is only available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad for its existing and new customers.

Airtel Xstream Box Vs ACT Stream TV 4K: Gaming

Both Airtel Xstream Box and the ACT Stream TV 4K device do not support online gaming feature. But you can still download games from the Google Play Store and stream that them on a TV, thanks to the Chromecast support available on both streaming devices.

Our Take

Both Airtel Xstream Box and ACT Stream TV 4K device offers similar features. But, ACT is offering these services in only four cities. So, we believe that this will not help the company grab more shares in the set-top box market. And, there is a huge difference between the pricing as well. The Airtel Xstream Box is available at Rs. 3,999 with all offers, while the ACT Stream box is available at Rs. 4,499 without any offer.

