Amazon Alexa Now Gets Hindi Language Support On Fire TV
In order to expand the reach of Fire TV devices, Amazon has now added new support for the Hindi language. This means now you can converse with Alexa in Hindi. Earlier, this feature was available in only English; but now it will offer information, local knowledge, and more in Hindi. In addition, the company will also allow you to see Fire TV rows in Hindi.
How To Switch To The Hindi language
Users can change the language through Alexa Voice Remote by changing the settings, device options, and then tap on the device language. Fire TV customers are also allowed to change the language while changing the setting. After changing the setting, users can use Alexa in Hindi for music, knowledge, hundreds of skills, personality, smart home, timers and alarms, weather, news, local search, and many more. Besides, Amazon is expanding the reach of Alexa Routines, which is designed for the customer so that their lives can use smart home features easily.
Amazon Launches Made In India Toy Store
Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of a toy store and game store, which will have all unique toys, including all handmade, educational, and traditional. The e-commerce platform said that the store will have sellers from 15 states and it will offer a chance to all new brands.
"The launch of the Made in India toy store is in the line with the Government of India's vision in realizing the potential of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Such efforts will provide a boost to the homegrown emerging Indian brands and also local artisans to accelerate their business," Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said. The toys section will showcase Chowka Bara, Pitthu/Lagori, Lattu in the traditional category, whereas the handmade toy section will have dolls from different circles.
