Just In
- 21 min ago Moto E6 Plus Leaked Images Reveal Design – Dual Rear Cameras Expected
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Note10 And Note10 Plus Accessories: Best Protection Cases And Covers To Buy In India
- 4 hrs ago 8 Best Science Apps You Might Be Interested In Using
- 7 hrs ago Best 65 Inch Screen Smart TVs To Buy Under Rs 60,000
Don't Miss
- Sports PKL 2019 Preview: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan battle has many sub plots
- News Bhubaneswar: Crude bomb explodes in autorickshaw, driver critically injured
- Finance Gold And Silver Prices Climb To New All-Time Highs
- Automobiles 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched In A New Colour: Priced At Rs 13.99 Lakh
- Movies Darbar Overseas Rights: Rajinikanth's Film Beats Vijay Starrer Bigil In Style
- Lifestyle LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Genelia D’ Souza Gives Us The Best Showstopper Moment With This Red Lehenga
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Amazon App Quiz Is Back With Rs 5,000 Reward - How To Participate
Amazon is back with its daily app quiz and today's quiz winner can win a reward of Rs 5,000. It will be available on both iOS and Android devices. The daily aap quiz comes with a set of five questions which the users have to answer correctly to win the prize money.
The quiz starts from 8 am and will last until 12 PM, the winner of today's quiz will be announced on September 30, 2019. It's important to note that the winner will be chosen by a lucky draw. Here are the questions:
Question 1: Where would you find the 'Sea of Tranquility'?
Canada
The Moon
Nigeria
Mexico
Question 2: Which is the capital city of the African country, Ethiopia?
Burano
Addis Ababa
Budapest
Copenhagen
Question 3: Which Indian celebrity was honored with an Honor Degree, Doctor of Letters From La Trobe University at 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne?
Akshay Kumar
Shah Ruk Khan
Salman Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Question 4: A doe is the female of a dove. True or false?
True
False
Question 5: Entomology is the science that studies _______Fill in the blanks
Cow
Birds
Insects
Reptiles
How To Participate In The Amazon Quiz
- To take part in this quiz, you first need to open the Amazon app on your smartphone.
- On the homepage, you can see a banner with a question mark on it.
- It will also tell you the timing of the quiz. Click on the banner.
- Now you can see a banner which reads "Win Rs 5,000 10 Winners" click on this banner it will take you to the quiz.
- Once you're on the quiz panel you have to give correct answers to the five questions.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
99,999
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,090
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900