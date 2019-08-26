Amazon App Quiz Is Back With Rs 5,000 Reward - How To Participate

ENGLISH

    Amazon is back with its daily app quiz and today's quiz winner can win a reward of Rs 5,000. It will be available on both iOS and Android devices. The daily aap quiz comes with a set of five questions which the users have to answer correctly to win the prize money.

    The quiz starts from 8 am and will last until 12 PM, the winner of today's quiz will be announced on September 30, 2019. It's important to note that the winner will be chosen by a lucky draw. Here are the questions:

    Question 1: Where would you find the 'Sea of Tranquility'?

    Canada

    The Moon

    Nigeria

    Mexico

    Question 2: Which is the capital city of the African country, Ethiopia?

    Burano

    Addis Ababa

    Budapest

    Copenhagen

    Question 3: Which Indian celebrity was honored with an Honor Degree, Doctor of Letters From La Trobe University at 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne?

    Akshay Kumar

    Shah Ruk Khan

    Salman Khan

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Question 4: A doe is the female of a dove. True or false?

    True

    False

    Question 5: Entomology is the science that studies _______Fill in the blanks

    Cow

    Birds

    Insects

    Reptiles

    How To Participate In The Amazon Quiz

    • To take part in this quiz, you first need to open the Amazon app on your smartphone.
    • On the homepage, you can see a banner with a question mark on it.
    • It will also tell you the timing of the quiz. Click on the banner.
    • Now you can see a banner which reads "Win Rs 5,000 10 Winners" click on this banner it will take you to the quiz.
    • Once you're on the quiz panel you have to give correct answers to the five questions.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
