    Amazon Fires Employees For Leaking Sensitive Information To Third-Party Agencies

    Amazon has come under fire, again. According to the latest inputs, Amazon employees leak data of customers to third-party companies, which isn't the first time. The retail giant has fired several employees after several customer's sensitive information was leaked. Shockingly, a similar event occurred less than six months ago.

    Amazon Employees Leak Data To Third-Party Agencies

     

    Amazon Employees Leak Data

    Several Amazon customers have received notifications that their sensitive information, including their email address, phone numbers, and even their phone numbers have been compromised, an Amazon spokesperson said. The statement read that the data had been leaked "to a third-party in violation of our policies".

    Amazon has emailed the affected customers saying that an Amazon employee is responsible for the data leak. The company has identified the employee and terminated him, the email says. Contradictory to this, another statement from Amazon to TechCrunch notes there were several employees behind the leak.

    Amazon Employees Leak Data To Third-Party Agencies
    Amazon Data Leaks

    Amazon's email to the customers read: "No other information related to your account was shared. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to take any action." This isn't the first time Amazon is facing a data leak by its employees. Moreover, Amazon was equally vague about similar incidents that occurred previously.

    For now, there's not much known about the data leak or the employees. Amazon has refrained from sharing the exact number of employees fired. We also don't know when the information was shared and with whom. It is still unclear how many Amazon customers were affected and the extent of the data compromise.

     

    In a separate incident, Amazon has fired four employees at Ring this week. Ring is Amazon's smart camera and doorbell subsidiary, which it bought a couple of years ago. Amazon fired the Ring employees for viewing video footage from customer cameras without consent.

    Read More About: news amazon privacy data

