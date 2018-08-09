Amazon Freedom Sale day 1: Grab the best deals

Amazon Freedom Sale has kicked off starting today with lots of exciting offers and deals. In case you missed the earlier Prime Day sale for any reason, then this is the best time to grab the best deals in these three days. This particular sale will offer discounts, cashbacks, and exchange offers on a wide range of products.

Discounts and cashback

For this sale, Amazon has joined its hand with State Bank of India to offer 10 per cent instant discount on transaction via debit and credit cards. To avail, the discount of 10 percent buyers needs to make a purchase of Rs 3,000. The e-commerce website is also offering 5 percent cashback as Amazon Pay balance while making the purchase via UPI, net banking, and online methods.

Amazon Freedom Sale offers on smartphones and accessories

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone or accessories then here is the deal. Amazon states that it will give discounts and offers up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. It will provide up to 50 percent discount on consumer electronics and daily essentials. The company will offer up to 50-80 percent off on fashion an up to 70 percent discount on home and outdoor equipment.

The company will be offering up to 75 percent discount on power banks and 80 percent off on cases and covers. It is also giving a minimum 50 percent discount on chargers and 20 percent discount on Bluetooth headsets.

Offers on Electronics

Amazon has confirmed that it will give up to Rs 25,000 discount on laptops, and a 55 percent discount on digital cameras. If you are looking to buy a TV then you will get a 40 percent discount on TVs.

The company is giving up to 50 percent discount on hard drives, memory cards, and pen drives. It is also providing 50 percent off on Bluetooth speakers, and networking devices.