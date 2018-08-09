ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Amazon Freedom Sale day 1: Grab the best deals

Amazon Freedom Sale has kicked off starting today, here are the deals from the first day of sale. All you need to know about the Amazon sale.

By:

Related Articles

    Amazon Freedom Sale has kicked off starting today with lots of exciting offers and deals. In case you missed the earlier Prime Day sale for any reason, then this is the best time to grab the best deals in these three days. This particular sale will offer discounts, cashbacks, and exchange offers on a wide range of products.

    Amazon Freedom Sale day 1: Grab the best deals

    Discounts and cashback

    For this sale, Amazon has joined its hand with State Bank of India to offer 10 per cent instant discount on transaction via debit and credit cards. To avail, the discount of 10 percent buyers needs to make a purchase of Rs 3,000. The e-commerce website is also offering 5 percent cashback as Amazon Pay balance while making the purchase via UPI, net banking, and online methods.

    Amazon Freedom Sale offers on smartphones and accessories

    If you are looking to buy a new smartphone or accessories then here is the deal. Amazon states that it will give discounts and offers up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. It will provide up to 50 percent discount on consumer electronics and daily essentials. The company will offer up to 50-80 percent off on fashion an up to 70 percent discount on home and outdoor equipment.

    The company will be offering up to 75 percent discount on power banks and 80 percent off on cases and covers. It is also giving a minimum 50 percent discount on chargers and 20 percent discount on Bluetooth headsets.

    Amazon Freedom Sale day 1: Grab the best deals

    Offers on Electronics

    Amazon has confirmed that it will give up to Rs 25,000 discount on laptops, and a 55 percent discount on digital cameras. If you are looking to buy a TV then you will get a 40 percent discount on TVs.
    The company is giving up to 50 percent discount on hard drives, memory cards, and pen drives. It is also providing 50 percent off on Bluetooth speakers, and networking devices.

    Also Read: Amazon Freedom Sale on Samsung smartphones (9th to 12th August)

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue