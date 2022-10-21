Amazon Great India Festival Finale Days Sale: Top 5 Smartphone Deals You Shouldn't Miss News oi -Vivek

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is coming to a halt in just two days. If you have been eying to buy a new smartphone this festive season, then this might be the right time to do so. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale will last till October 23rd, and here are some of the best smartphone deals that are worth considering.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale, you can get discounts on smartphones from all brands. Devices from OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Samsung, and even Apple are currently available at a discounted price.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition is our top pick, which comes with a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The device offers 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage with OxygenOS 12 skin on top of Android OS, and the smartphone will receive two major Android OS upgrades. All this for just Rs. 32,999 makes it a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

If you are looking for an affordable yet premium-looking smartphone, then the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with the Snapdragon 865 SoC is the one to consider. This 5G-capable smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Just like most of the flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 FE is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance along with wireless and reverse wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 12

The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is currently available for Rs. 51,990 on Amazon. This device has a 6.1-inch flat OLED display with FHD+ resolution and is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone supports a 5G network with eSIM technology. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with support for 4K Dolby Vision video recording capability.

iQOO Z6 44W

If you are looking for something cheaper, then you can consider the iQOO Z6 44W. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 44W fast charging and the charger is included in the box. This smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and the device comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The iQOO Z6 44W at an asking price of Rs. 13,499 is definitely a great budget smartphone to consider during this festive season.

Redmi 10A Sport

If you want to buy a phone and don't want to spend more than Rs. 10,000, then the Redmi 10A Sport will probably fit the bill. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch HD display with tempered glass protection. The device has a modern design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the phone also features the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor with a whopping 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for just Rs. 9,999.

