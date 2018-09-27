ENGLISH

Amazon Great India Festive Sale 2018 to kick start from October 10: Offers and deals

Amazon Great India Festival Sale is coming with the bunch of exciting offers and deals. All you need to know about the sale.

    Amazon India is gearing up for its upcoming Navratri and Dussehra Sale of 2018, and the sale will kick start from October 10 and last till October 15 2018. To celebrate the special occasion of Dussehra and Navratri the e-commerce website is come up with a bunch of discounts and offers. So if you are the one who is planning to get your hands on electronics, apparel, fashion accessory, books, and home appliances, then is the best time grab the product with best deals.

    Amazon Great India Festive Sale 2018 to kick start from October 10

    During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you will be able to grab deals and offers on 1 million plus products in all the categories. The products include mobiles, electronics, laptops, clothing tablets, books and appliances, and more. The e-commerce website will offer exclusive offers on the credit and debit cards of many leading banks of India. Buyers will be able to avail exciting cashback and additional discounts on their transaction.

    Amazon Great Indian Sale discounts

    The e-commerce website will give a discount of up to 40 percent on all the electronic products. On mobile phones, the buyer will be able to grab up to 50 percent with exchange and No cost EMI options. Amazon India will give up to 60-70 percent discount on more than 1 lakh branded fashion products. If you are planning to buy a new television then this time you can avail it with Amazon's Biggest discount of the year + No Cost EMI. SBI card holder is subjected to receive a 10 percent discount on any of your purchase.

    Moreover, you can also schedule your shopping time in line with the deals which is going to be available in the next hour. For example, if you don't find the product which you have chosen then you can keep checking the product every hour to get other offers on it.

    Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on electronics

    The e-commerce website is going to provide special discounts and offers on electronics products. The electronics will include products like mobiles, cameras, laptops, tablets, televisions, large appliances etc. So if you are planning to buy something in this category then we must suggest you hold on your purchase till October 10.

    Best Deals on mobiles and accessories

    During the sale, the buyers will get bumper discount on the smartphone from renowned brands like Motorola, Sony, Samsung, Lenovo, Nokia, Vivo, Honor, Oneplus, HTC, Apple, Xiaomi and more. Buyers will also get some exciting discounts on mobile accessories including power banks, mobile cases and covers, battery chargers, earphones and other attachments.

    Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on mobiles

    During the sale, you will be able to grab the smartphones which are exclusively available on Amazon. The e-retailer will also provide offers and deals on all the best selling Smartphones of 2018. Buyer will get special discounts on the latest arrivals of 2018.
    There are a lot of offers going to blow your mind with the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Let's wait for the day and see what we are going to get during the biggest sale of Amazon India.

