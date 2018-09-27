Amazon Great India Festive Sale 2018 to kick start from October 10: Offers and deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale discounts

The e-commerce website will give a discount of up to 40 percent on all the electronic products. On mobile phones, the buyer will be able to grab up to 50 percent with exchange and No cost EMI options. Amazon India will give up to 60-70 percent discount on more than 1 lakh branded fashion products. If you are planning to buy a new television then this time you can avail it with Amazon's Biggest discount of the year + No Cost EMI. SBI card holder is subjected to receive a 10 percent discount on any of your purchase.

Moreover, you can also schedule your shopping time in line with the deals which is going to be available in the next hour. For example, if you don't find the product which you have chosen then you can keep checking the product every hour to get other offers on it.

Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on electronics

The e-commerce website is going to provide special discounts and offers on electronics products. The electronics will include products like mobiles, cameras, laptops, tablets, televisions, large appliances etc. So if you are planning to buy something in this category then we must suggest you hold on your purchase till October 10.

Best Deals on mobiles and accessories

During the sale, the buyers will get bumper discount on the smartphone from renowned brands like Motorola, Sony, Samsung, Lenovo, Nokia, Vivo, Honor, Oneplus, HTC, Apple, Xiaomi and more. Buyers will also get some exciting discounts on mobile accessories including power banks, mobile cases and covers, battery chargers, earphones and other attachments.

Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on mobiles

During the sale, you will be able to grab the smartphones which are exclusively available on Amazon. The e-retailer will also provide offers and deals on all the best selling Smartphones of 2018. Buyer will get special discounts on the latest arrivals of 2018.

There are a lot of offers going to blow your mind with the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Let's wait for the day and see what we are going to get during the biggest sale of Amazon India.