Amazon Great Indian Sale: Offers on smartphone, TVs and electronics

The festive season is already kick-started and so the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2018. The sale is already started from October 11 at 12 am and it will last up to October 15. The sale arrives with lots of exciting offers and deals and most of the offers are revealed ahead of the sale. SBI Bank credit or debit card holders will get an extra 10 percent discount on their purchase.

Amazon offers on smartphones

If you are planning to buy a OnePlus 6 then this is the best time to grab the phone. The smartphone is listed at Rs 29,990 along with the discount of 10 percent with SBI card transaction. You can also avail the no-cost EMI option and exchange with an old smartphone. Amazon is also offering a free Screen Replacement of worth Rs 12,000.

Under the sale the Mi A2 is listed for Rs 14,999, buyers can opt for the EMI option for 9 months along with Screen Replacement of worth Rs 6000 and exchange offer. This is the first time the smartphone is up for grabs with discounted price.

The Redmi Y2 with 32GB storage is up for sale at Rs 8,999 and the 64GB variant is for Rs 10,999. This smartphone also comes with Screen Replacement of worth Rs 4,000 along with EMI and exchange offers.

Redmi 6 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 10,999 along with an extra exchange value of Rs 1000 and no-cost EMI. It also comes with Screen Replacement of worth Rs 6,000.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale also comes with up to Rs 7,000 off on Honor and Huawei smartphones. A music lover can grab products from JBL, Mi, and Canon and other leading brands with a maximum discount of 55 percent.

Under the sale, the e-commerce website is offering up to 40 percent discounts on LG OLED TVs. A cashback of Rs 5,000 is also offering while pre-booking the TV. SBI debit and credit card holder are getting an instant discount of 10 percent. Making a purchase of above Rs 50000 will get you a cashback of Rs 6,000.