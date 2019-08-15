Amazon India Introduces Automated Messaging Assistant In Hindi News oi-Priyanka Dua

After intoducing a Hindi language option to its website and app, Amazon has now come up with Automated Messaging Assistant or chatbot in Hindi, to help customers to get their queries resolved in the language of their preference.

The chatbot powered by Amazon's customer service-tuned artificial intelligence platform and it uses machine learning and natural language for answering users without any human interface.

Furthermore, the customers can naturally interact just as they would with a human and the bot transitions to a human assistant within the same window, whenever it is required.

While launching this new service, the company's director, customer service Akshay Prabhu, informed that, when customers interact with the Automated Assistant, it first predicts the most likely issue they are trying to contact us for, post then customers can ask questions related to their issue.

Amazon's Hindi Messaging Assistant is available through the Amazon Shopping app on Android.

Amazon Introduces Alexa Announcements And YouTube App On All Fire TV Devices

It is also worth noting that Amazon has recently introduced a new feature for its Alexa digital AI assistant, which powers the voice-driven functions of its Fire TV devices. However, this feature will be available only in select markets including the United States, India, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan initially. It can make announcements like "dinner is ready" or a "particular episode of a TV show is streaming".

Besides, Amazon has also announced that the official YouTube app will now be available on all Fire Stick devices across all markets including India.

Our Thoughts

This is not the first time that Amazon has come up with something like this for Indian users. Earlier the company had launched its mobile website and app in Hindi. So it would be interesting to see how this step will help Amazon to get more buyers. However, this service is only available for Android users at present.

Best Mobiles in India