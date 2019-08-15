ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon India Introduces Automated Messaging Assistant In Hindi

    By
    |

    After intoducing a Hindi language option to its website and app, Amazon has now come up with Automated Messaging Assistant or chatbot in Hindi, to help customers to get their queries resolved in the language of their preference.

    Amazon India Introduces Automated Messaging Assistant In Hindi

     

    The chatbot powered by Amazon's customer service-tuned artificial intelligence platform and it uses machine learning and natural language for answering users without any human interface.

    Furthermore, the customers can naturally interact just as they would with a human and the bot transitions to a human assistant within the same window, whenever it is required.

    While launching this new service, the company's director, customer service Akshay Prabhu, informed that, when customers interact with the Automated Assistant, it first predicts the most likely issue they are trying to contact us for, post then customers can ask questions related to their issue.

    Amazon's Hindi Messaging Assistant is available through the Amazon Shopping app on Android.

    Amazon Introduces Alexa Announcements And YouTube App On All Fire TV Devices

    It is also worth noting that Amazon has recently introduced a new feature for its Alexa digital AI assistant, which powers the voice-driven functions of its Fire TV devices. However, this feature will be available only in select markets including the United States, India, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan initially. It can make announcements like "dinner is ready" or a "particular episode of a TV show is streaming".

    Besides, Amazon has also announced that the official YouTube app will now be available on all Fire Stick devices across all markets including India.

    Our Thoughts

    This is not the first time that Amazon has come up with something like this for Indian users. Earlier the company had launched its mobile website and app in Hindi. So it would be interesting to see how this step will help Amazon to get more buyers. However, this service is only available for Android users at present.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue