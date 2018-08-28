Amazon launches Bill payment facility in India: Offers and cashback

Amazon India has officially launched its bill payments facility today in India. With the launch of a new payment service, the company is offering a list of offers on your payments. With this new payment option, you will be able to pay your Electricity, Landline, Broadband, Gas & Postpaid bills across 100+ billers. Some of the billers also include BSES, Tata Power, BESCOM, BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, ACT, Hathway, IGL and MGL.

Now you can pay your mobile bills by using your credit or debit cards, net banking, UPI and also Amazon Pay balance. But as we know there are many digital payment apps are already on the market. To attract more customer Amazon India is providing cashback offers to the customers. However, the offers will be valid for a limited period of time. Amazon is offering 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 75 on the Electricity Bills and 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 50 on any landline, postpaid or broadband billing.

Prepaid Mobile users will get a Flat cashback of Rs 50 on a minimum recharge of Rs 198, and a flat Rs 75 cash back on a minimum recharge of Rs 398 on the first recharge, and if you are recharging the same plan then you will get cashback of up to Rs 30.

Amazon India has also partnered with select billers like telecom and DTH operators to offer exclusive promotional offers to customers. Customers can find the option to pay bills and recharge their mobile or DTH connections on the Amazon homepage as well as on the Amazon Pay page.

Here's how you can pay your bills with Amazon Pay

First, you have to visit the www.amazon.in/Amazon_Pay/Amazon+Pay

On this page, you will get to see a column showing Add Money, View Statement, Add Gift Card, Mobile Recharge, DTH Recharge, and set up Auto Reload.

Then you have to click on the option for which you want to pay the bill. For example, if you click on the DTH option you will be redirected to a page where you have to select your DTH operator, then you have to type your subscriber ID and amount and click the Pay button.

You will be taken to a payment page where you have to use your credit or debit card and make the payment.