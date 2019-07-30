Ambrance Will Launch More Devices In The Q3 2019 Says Ashok Rajpal Director Of Ambrane News oi-Karan Sharma

Ambrane, a company which is known for its wide range of smartphone accessories have done good in the last quarter and we get in touch with the Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director, Ambrane who shared a couple of insights regarding the company and answered some of the questions in the e-mail interaction.

Responding to my very first question Rajpal said, "the market for computer accessories is undoubtedly huge, but currently all our focus is centred towards our niche segment that is mobile accessories. Entering a new segment is a big decision that involves a lot of time and resources."

"So currently we are not eyeing the laptop and computer accessories market, but let's see what the future has in store for us. Never say Never," he added

This means that we shouldn't have to expect company entering into computer accessory segment for now.

During the interaction, I have also asked him whether the company is planning to launch some gaming accessories shortly. On this context, he replies, "Undoubtedly gaming accessories have a bright future in India. Initially, it did take some time for people in India to open up to gaming, but now certainly its future is huge. We are humbled that people are looking at Ambrane as an option for affordable gaming accessories, but as of now we are not planning to enter this market anytime soon."

Talking about the roadmap of the third quarter Rajpal told us that the company is very conscious about the third quarter in terms of sale. The company is planning to introduce new products this quarter. Buyers can expect some new products launch like neckbands, polymer power banks, wireless headphones, speakers, smart wearables and many more.

Ambrane has launched two fitness bands keeping in mind our valuable customer base as they can be used by people of any age groups and they have a unisex design. These smart fitness bands do not lag behind anywhere in terms of technology and still honour the price affordability policy of Ambrane so that everyone can use them. AFB-29 and AFB-38 are new additions in the fitness band category and all our fitness bands are priced in the range of 2499-2999 only.

As far as smartwatches are concerned, they will be a part of our portfolio in an affordable price range.

