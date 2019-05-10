Ambrane launches wireless collar neckband ‘ANB-11’(Neko) at Rs. 1,999 News oi-Karan Sharma Ambrane launches new wireless collar earphones in India for just Rs 1,999. All you need to know about the newly launched headphones.

Ambrane India, one of the renowned brands in mobile accessories and power banks. Now the company extends its audio category by introducing Wireless Earphones 'ANB-11' (Neko), which redefines the trends of comfort and style in an earphone. With lightweight body and ergonomic design, ANB-11 comes with the promise to produce crisp sound, thumping bass and clear treble to provide a sonic music experience.

Ambrane ANB-11 (Neko) features

Talking about the features and specifications, these earphones are equipped with latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for seamless connectivity while listening to your favourite music and answering calls with no loss of audio transmission up to 10 meters. With Noise Isolation Technology, ANB-11 makes sure external noises won't be any hindrance between you and your favourite music.

It's fuelled with 150 mAh durable lithium polymer battery supports which is capable of delivering up to 4 hours music time and 6 hours of talk time. Easy-to-use on the move, these earphones also support hands-free calling with easy operation buttons. They have built-in micro SD card slot as well.

Designed with a lightweight body and metallic ear pieces, ANB-11 will surely enhance your music experience. Its soft ear buds will stay comfortably firm in place to guarantee fatigue-free ears along with tangle-free comfort. When not in use, the ear buds lock around your neck through built-in magnets studded behind the ear buds.

Enabling tangle-free cable management, the cable can also be neatly clipped with the adjuster and stopper.

The ANB-11 Neko is available at ambraneindia for Rs. 1,999 and also with our online retail partners. You can also purchase it from our retail stores across India.