Ambrane announces its new smart band AFB 20 for Rs 1,999

Ambrane is an IT brand in computer peripherals, Mobile Accessories and Power Banks. The company has recently launched its latest Smart Band AFB -20 in India for Rs 1,999. The fitness tracker will compete against Mi Band 2 and Mi Band 3.

The smart band comes with a rectangular shaped display, along with a silicone strap. The fitness tracker is capable of keeping a track of calories burned, distance walked, notifications, floors climbed with the Step Pedometer.

It also gives you a sedentary reminder, pushing you to achieve your daily targets. Apart from all these the smart band is capable of monitoring your sleep quality along with the silent vibration alarm. This will help you in creating your own sleep patterns in sync with your fitness goals.

The fitness tracker is fueled by a 45 mAh non-removable battery. The company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 7 days of battery life. It also provides notifications on messages, emails, WhatsApp and calls that are received on the phone.

Moreover, the Smart Band AFB -20 comes with features like Anti Lost Alert and Find Phone feature. This feature will make it easy to trace your mobile or tablet in an emergency situation. You can also get an emergency SOS feature through which calls will take place immediately.

The fitness tracker works with a dedicated app known as Flag Fit which is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The product is already available for purchase on offline retail and Online stores across India.

Recently the company has also launched the red colour variant of its PP-11 10000mAh power bank. The power bank comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and available on both offline and online stores. The power bank packs 10000mAH lithium-polymer battery. The company claims that it is capable of charging devices 50 percent fast than any other traditional power bank.