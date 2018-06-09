Android Messages integration with Chrome OS could soon be official

It was earlier in February 2018 when a teardown of an Android Messages APK disclosed that Google has been working on developing a web interface that will allow the users to sync messages between their smartphone and PC in order to send messages from the web browser. Also, another feature which is called 'SMS Connect' was spotted in the same month which implied that the integration of

Android Messages with Chrome OS can be expected in the near future.

Now, a new commit is said to be spotted in the open source Chromium Gerrit that suggests that the integration of Android Messages with the Chrome OS is around the corner. However, it is still unclear that which version of the Chrome OS will bring the feature.

It is being reported that an active Gerrit thread which is named "Add a feature flag for CrOS Android Messages integration. This clearly implies that the Chrome OS and Android Message integration is in the development phase of the developer community.

Also, the 'About flags' page of the Gerrit thread implies that Android Message integration as a feature on Chrome OS. However, it is not clear at the moment that how the integration will function when it will be released with a Chrome OS update.

It is being speculated that the users will be able to connect their Chrome OS device with the Android smartphone to sync the messages that are handled by Android Messages. This, in turn, might allow the users to send/receive text messages. There is also another commit that states that the pairing process "is handled in the browser process", which directs that a web interface might be in the picture which will allow the users t send/receive SMS on their Chromebook. The messages will be received over Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

Further, according to an APK teardown of an Android Messages APK, the web interface would be called Messages for Web'. The web interface will also have support for popular browsers including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. However, at the moment it is not clear how the Chrome OS- Android Messages integration would turn out to be. It is also not clear if the integration will involve pairing through a QR code scanning process or something else. We will keep you posted on the same so stay tuned.