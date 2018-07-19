Android might no longer be free, warns Google

Recently, the reports of Google being fined for a record $5 billion have been making the rounds over the internet. The reports suggested that the tech giant was fined by Europe's competition watchdog for abusing its Android mobile operating system to popularize its apps and service. As a result of this, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has responded on the matter and has stated the potential future of the Android platform.

Pichai took it to its official blog post to mention that "Android has created more choice, not less", and it will upset the Android ecosystem if the tech giant is prevented from bundling its own apps.

As per Pichai, the smartphone manufacturers will now no longer be forced to bundle the Google's apps however they will still opt to do so. He further highlighted that if phone makers and mobile network operators couldn't include our apps on their wide range of devices, it would upset the balance of the Android ecosystem."

Commenting on the matter Sunder further said that the complete business structure of the Android has been designed in such a way that Google does not charge the smartphone manufacturers for its technology, rather they follow a controlled distribution structure. With the latest decision that is imposed the EU commission, Pichai further mentions that "it sends a troubling signal in favor of proprietary systems over open platforms."

EU has not currently made any decision on how Google should tackle the app bundling violations. Also, with Pichai's statement on the Android ecosystem upsetting gives a warning to the smartphone manufacturers and also to its user base. At present, Google makes sure that the OEMs bundle the Google Apps along with its devices. However, Google's mobile ad revenue could be hampered if the smartphone manufacturers decide on bundling their own browsers rather than Chrome and direct their search queries towards the rivals. Google mobile ad revenue currently consists of more than 50 percent of the company's total digital ad revenue.

This clearly indicated that Google might introduce a premium for its manufacturers to use Google's technology which could further result in smartphones becoming expensive.