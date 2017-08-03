Android O could be launched next week

Last week Google rolled out the fourth and the final Android O Developer Preview. While we know most of the features it is going to bring, the official name of the Android O is still not revealed.

Last year, Google officially unveiled the Android 7.0 Nougat on August 22. So following the past patterns, we should see the release of the Android 8.0 in this month itself. Well, if you are waiting for that to happen, we have a good news for you. David Ruddock, Android Police's managing editor has taken to Twitter to claim that Google may launch the Android 8.0 next week.

I'd look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week. Could be pushed, but that's the timeline for now AFAIK. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 2, 2017

This is not the first time Ruddock has claimed this, back in June he posted another tweeted saying that Android O will be released in the first or second week August. He seems to have gotten the information from an unnamed reliable source.

So going by his tweets, the Android O will be launched a bit earlier than Android Nougat in 2016.

Coming back to Ruddock's latest tweet, the Android O update will be officially rolled out to Google Pixel devices in about a week. However, the launch gets delayed at the last moment. This is the reason behind the search engine giant not making any announcements.

As far as the new features are concerned, the Android O is expected to bring notification channels, shortcut pinning, auto-fill, picture-in-picture, etc.

These features are expected to help increase the user engagement with the apps so that more users will upgrade to the upcoming Android O platform with time.